Hamburg European Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Cristian Garin

Date: July 27, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Casper Ruud vs Cristian Garin preview

Casper Ruud in action at Wimbledon

Top seed Casper Ruud will face Cristian Garin in the second round of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday.

The Norwegian has had an underwhelming 2023, but his performances on clay have been pretty good, most notably reaching the French Open final. After suffering a second-round elimination at Wimbledon, Ruud reached the final of the Swedish Open, where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.

World No. 4 Ruud then entered the Hamburg European Open as the top seed and faced Sebastian Baez in the first round. Ruud won the opening set 6-3 before the Argentine claimed the second 6-1. The 24-year-old did well to take the deciding set 6-3 and book his place in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Cristian Garin did not compete in any ATP tour events after the Italian Open. After a second-round exit at the Tampere Open, the Chilean entered the qualifying rounds of the Hamburg European Open.

Garin beat Marko Topo 6-3, 6-4 in the first qualifier before coming back from a set down to defeat Kimmer Coppejans 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second.

The 120th ranked Chilean faced Hugo Dellien in the first round of the main draw, and the latter took the opening set via a tiebreak. However, Garin bounced back to clinch the second set 6-1 and force the match into a decider. He broke serve in the fourth game of the final set, which turned out to be decisive as he secured a 6-3 win to book his place in the second round.

Casper Ruud vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

Garin currently leads 3-1 in the head-to-head against Ruud. The last meeting between the two came in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with the Chilean winning 6-4, 7-6(2).

Casper Ruud vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -450 -1.5 (-160) Over 20.5 (-125) Cristian Garin +310 +1.5 (-115) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Casper Ruud vs Cristian Garin prediction

BMW Open by American Express 2023 - Day 7

Ruud's ranking and quality on clay make him the favorite to win. However, Garin has beaten the Norwegian in the last two matches between the two on the surface, and cannot be written off.

Ruud's first serve wasn't particularly impressive in his last match against Sebastian Baez, winning only 29 points out of 49 (59%). He fared better on his second serve, claiming 13 out of 21 points (62%).

Garin was pretty effective on his first serve in his opening-round clash against Hugo Dellien, serving three aces and winning 40 out of 56 points (71%). The Chilean is a pretty good defensive player but can also switch to offense quickly. He will be eager to dominate his service games while aiming to return as well as possible.

While Garin has a pretty good record against Ruud, the Norwegian should be able to beat him on clay for the first time, considering his recent performances on the surface.

Pick: Ruud in three sets.