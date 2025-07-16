Hamburg Ladies Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Dayana Yastremska vs Jule Niemeier

Day 2 at the 2025 Hamburg Ladies Open will feature a combination of first-round and second-round matches. The day's action is stacked with seeded players, as the top three seeds begin their respective campaigns.

The top three seeds- Ekaterina Alexandrova, Dayana Yastremska, and Tatjana Maria will all be in action on Day 2 in Hamburg. Fifth-seeded Lois Boisson will be in action in her second-round match against Tamara Korpatsch.

Here is a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 Hamburg Ladies Open.

#1 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Eva Vedder

In Picture: Ekaterina Alexandrova (Getty)

Top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will face Dutch qualifier Eva Vedder in the first round of the 2025 Hamburg Ladies Open. Alexandrova has a 28-14 win/loss record in 2025, with a title at the Linz Open. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Vedder has mostly been active on the ITF Tour this year, reaching two finals in Rome and Palma del Rio. At the Hamburg Ladies Open, she won her matches against Sonja Zhenikhova and Nicole Fossa Huergo to get past the qualifying stages and enter the main draw.

The two players have not met previously on the Tour, but being the top seed, Alexandrova is the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Ekaterina Alexandrova.

#2 Dayana Yastremska vs Jule Niemeier

Second seed Dayana Yastremska will face Jule Niemeier in the first round of the 2025 Hamburg Ladies Open. Yastremskas has won 25 of the 40 matches in 2025, reaching two finals in Linz and Nottingham. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 1-6, 6-2, 3-6 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round.

Niemeier has won only nine of the 27 matches she has played in 2025 and has not been able to get past the second round of any tournaments where she has participated. She last was in action at the ITF event Bastad, where she lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.

The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Niemeier, as she won the only match against Yastremska 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at the 2024 US Open. However, considering the current form, Yastremska is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Hamburg Ladies Open.

Predicted winner- Dayana Yastremska.

#3 Tatjana Maria vs Viktoriya Tomova

In Picture: Viktoriya Tomova (Getty)

Third seed Tatjana Maria will face Viktoriya Tomova in the first round of the 2025 Hamburg Ladies Open. Including ITF and Challenger tennis, Maria has a 24-20 win/loss record. She won the Queen's Club Championships, with a win over Amanda Anisimova in the final. Her last event was the ITF event in Newport, where she lost 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 against Caty McNally in the final.

Tomova had her best result of 2025 in Cluj, where she lost 3-6, 6-7 (7) against Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 2-6, 2-6 against Sonay Kartal in the second round.

Tomova has won all three matches against Maria, including a 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 win in Seoul last year. The dominant head-to-head makes Tomova the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Viktoriya Tomova.

