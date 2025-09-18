Hangzhou Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Valentin Royer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (Q) Valentin Royer

Date: September 18, 2025

Tournament: Hangzhou Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,019,185

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Valentin Royer preview

Aleksandar Kovacevic at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on qualifier Valentin Royer in the first round of the Hangzhou Open 2025.

After failing to qualify for the Australian Open, Kovacevic got back on track by winning a Challenger title. He then advanced to his maiden final on the ATP Tour in Montpellier but came up short against Felix Auger-Aliassime. After another couple of early exits, he bagged another title on the Challenger circuit. A first-round exit from the Miami Open concluded his hardcourt swing.

Kovacevic started the clay season on a positive note by reaching the quarterfinals in Houston. He didn't win another match on the surface at the ATP level after that, and suffered the same fate on grass.

Following his opening-round loss from Wimbledon, Kovacevic progressed to his second ATP final in Los Cabos, and lost to Denis Shapovalov this time. He has won only two more matches since then, and recently lost in the first round of the US Open.

Royer has won two titles from four finals thus far at the Challenger level this season. He also made his Major debut at Wimbledon after qualifying for the same. He advanced to the second round courtesy of Stefanos Tsitsipas' mid-match retirement, where he lost to fellow qualifier Adrian Mannarino.

Royer registered his first victory at the Masters 1000 level by beating Sebastian Ofner in the first round of the Cincinnati Open. He was sent packing by Karen Khachanov in the next round. He also reached the second round of the US Open. He came through the qualifying rounds of the Hangzhou Open with wins over Charles Chen and Eliot Spizzirri.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Valentin Royer head-to-head

This will be their first career meeting, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Valentin Royer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aleksandar Kovacevic +110 -1.5 (+230) Over 23.5 (+110) Valentin Royer -145 +1.5 (-325) Under 23.5 (-155)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Valentin Royer prediction

Valentin Royer at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kovacevic has failed to make an impact at the Majors and the Masters 1000 tournaments this year, going 0-9 in main draw appearances. However, he has an 11-5 record at the ATP 250 level. His overall record for the year stands at 30-25, including qualifying and Challenger matches.

Royer's overall record for the season stands at 49-22. He made his top 100 debut a few weeks ago, and has peaked at No. 88 in the rankings so far. He has been competitive against top 100 players, going 3-4 against them so far.

A bulk of Royer's wins this year have come on clay, and only 14 of his 49 wins have come on hardcourts. Kovacevic has a better record on the surface, winning 25 matches on it thus far. The American's record on hardcourts makes him the slight favorite to win this contest.

Pick: Aleksandar Kovacevic to win in three sets.

