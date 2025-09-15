ATP Rankings update: Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the list with Jannik Sinner on his tail, Novak Djokovic & Taylor Fritz remain steady in top 5

This week's ATP rankings has sparse movement on account of the previous week being light on tennis action. There weren't any tournaments at the ATP level, though a few top players participated in the Davis Cup qualifiers over the weekend.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the No. 1 ranking following his US Open triumph, and leads the tour for another week with 11,540 points. Jannik Sinner is right behind him with 10,780 points. The two will battle it out for the year-end No. 1 spot over the coming weeks.

However, the fight to finish the year atop the summit leans heavily in Alcaraz's favor. Aside from having a lead of 760 points, the Spaniard is defending only 1,000 points for the remainder of the season. Sinner, on the other hand, has 2,830 points to defend until the end of the year.

Ad

Trending

Sinner will first need to successfully defend his titles at the Shanghai Masters and the ATP Finals. He will also need to win the Paris Masters, the only other tournament where he can amass big points, in order to have a shot at dethroning Alcaraz from the top.

The rest of the top 10 of the ATP rankings hasn't changed from the past week. Alexander Zverev follows the tour's best two players at No. 3. Novak Djokovic is up next at No. 4. While he's on the entry list of the Shanghai Masters, his participation is still up in the air.

Ad

Taylor Fritz is a non-mover at No. 5. He was on national duty over the weekend, representing the USA in the Davis Cup. The Americans failed to qualify for the Finals in November after losing to Czechia.

An injury forced Ben Shelton to abandon his US Open campaign and has also put the rest of his season in jeopardy. He's still ranked No. 6 this week, followed by Jack Draper at No. 7. Alex de Minaur (No. 8), Lorenzo Musetti (No. 9) and Karen Khachanov (No. 10) round out the top 10.

Ad

Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Emilio Nava among those to attain new career highs in this week's ATP rankings

Emilio Nava at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Juan Manuel Cerundolo won the Guangzhou Challenger, thus rising 14 spots to a new peak of No. 72 in the ATP rankings. He beat former top 20 player Alejandro Tabilo in the final to win the title.

Ad

Thiago Agustin Tirante captured the title at the Szczecin Challenger over the weekend. He's back into the top 100 as a result, rising 22 spots to No. 94. Even though Emilio Nava wasn't in action over the past week, he still managed to achieve a new milestone thanks to the movement of players around him. He has cracked the top 100 for the first time, moving up a rung to No. 100.

Kamil Majchrzak (No. 61), Valentin Royer (No. 88), Filip Misolic (No. 92) and Tristan Schoolkate (No. 95) are the other players to record new career peaks in the latest ATP rankings. Outside of the top 100, three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka climbed 12 places to No. 137 thanks to his runner-up finish at the Rennes Challenger.

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More