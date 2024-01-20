Andre Agassi once outlined his objections to Yevgeny Kafelnikov's claim that tennis players were underpaid.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, Agassi achieved remarkable success in his career. The American won 60 titles on the ATP Tour, including eight Grand Slam titles, 17 Masters titles, and one title at the year-end championships. With his stellar career achievements, the American amassed a whopping $31,152,975 in prize money, ranking him 11th on the all-time list.

During his campaign at the 2001 Australian Open, Andre Agassi was asked about his thoughts on Yevgeny Kafelnikov's claim that tennis players were 'grossly underpaid.' Agassi did not entertain Kafelnikov's suggestion, asserting that the Russian should use his Australian Open prize money to buy some perspective.

"My feelings are he should take his prize money when he's done here and go buy some perspective. To put it quite and simple," he said during a press conference.

When questioned about Kafelnikov's assertion that other players in the locker room shared the same opinion, Andre Agassi emphasized that he did not want anyone speaking on his behalf. Agassi also disclosed that he had instructed the Russian to refrain from including his name in any such statements.

"I don't speak for anybody but myself and I don't like anybody speaking for me. I was clear with Yevgeny this morning that when he speaks for the players say one phrase: "Except for Andre,"" he said.

The American then expressed his immense respect for the fans, pointing out that their ticket purchases allowed tennis players to make a living.

"I'm not going to speak for anybody else. I will say that tennis is a great sport and deserves a lot of respect and starting with the players. And the fans deserve a lot of respect. They pay the tickets and they come out and they make it possible for us to play tennis for a living," he added.

Andre Agassi acknowledged that each player had their individual perspective, but he conveyed his reluctance to associate with anyone who believed that earning hundreds of thousands of dollars was not enough.

"And I really think it's an individual perspective. It's a perspective that you can gather thoughts as you go along with each player as to what their take on the whole thing is," he said.

"But at the end of the day if -- I'd be hard-pressed ever to spend time with a person who thinks that making hundreds of thousands of dollars is not enough money," he added.

Andre Agassi won the 2001 Australian Open

Andre Agassi entered the 2001 Australian Open as the sixth seed and defending champion. The American kicked off his campaign with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-3 win over Jiri Vanek. He then defeated Paul Goldstein in dominant fashion, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

The American advanced to the quarterfinals by emerging victorious against David Prinosil and Andrew Ilie. Subsequently, Agassi beat Todd Martin 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. He progressed to the final after edging past Pat Rafter, defeating the Australian 7-5, 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3.

Andre Agassi successfully defended his title by triumphing over Arnaud Clement in the final, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. In doing so, he clinched his third Australian Open title and his seventh Grand Slam title overall.

