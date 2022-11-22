"Has absolutely NO idea how easily likable he is" - Tennis fans react to Andrey Rublev's humble post thanking fans for support "he didn’t deserve"

Andrey Rublev shared a heartfelt note to tennis fans, thanking them for their endless love and support during the ATP Finals in Turin, which he feels he "didn't deserve." The Russian player vowed to use the fans' support to become a better player and person.
Rublev's humble assessment of his campaign and touching message to fans earned him a lot of praise and some more love from the tennis fan community. Rublev reached his maiden semifinal at the season-ending championships last week, eventually bowing out with a tough loss to Casper Ruud at the last-four stage.
Rublev was part of a couple of enthralling matches in Turin and showed his resilience in both his group-stage victories. He returned from a set down against Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to win both those matches. Rublev took to social media to reflect on his performance and the support from fans.
"Torino thank you so much for all your love and support during the week that I didn’t deserve. But what I felt this week with your kindness and support, shows me that I can be a better person and better player. It means more than a world to me. Thank you," Rublev wrote on Twitter.
Reacting to the same, fans opined that Rublev was being too hard on himself and that he deserves all the support that comes his way for his personality and conduct.
"It makes me so pissed off when he says he doesn't deserve all this love, I mean do y'all know someone who deserves it more than him?? The world is even too rude with this boy, he deserves every single thing and MORE," a Twitter user wrote.
"Dear Andrey, I wish you would allow yourself to accept that all of us love you for who you are right now, who you were in the past and who you will be in the future. I feel privileged to support you, you deserve all of it, no matter what," another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Andrey Rublev's heartfelt message:
A look back at Andrey Rublev's 2022 tennis season
Andrey Rublev had another impressive year on the ATP tour, winning four titles in Marseille, Dubai, Belgrade, and Gijon, respectively. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the Belgrade final back in April. The Russian reached the quarterfinals of both the French Open and the US Open and lost in the third round of the Australian Open. Rublev won all four finals he played in and also reached six other semifinals this season.
The 25-year-old maintained his position in the top 10 of the ATP rankings for all but two weeks throughout the calendar year. He started the season ranked No. 5 and finished as the World No. 8. He produced an impressive 51-20 win-loss record on tour in 2022.
