He has this spirit of Nadal on the mental side, this way of moving like Djokovic and going for shots like Federer: Emilio Sanchez on Carlos Alcaraz 

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz possesses attributes relating to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, according to former doubles World No. 1 Emilio Sanchez.

The young Spaniard has already beaten Djokovic and Nadal this season but has never squared off against Federer.

In an interview on The Craig Shapiro Podcast, Sanchez opined that Alcaraz was "like a combination" of the Big 3.

"He has this energy and his spirit of Rafa on the mental side that nothing bothers him, like he always forgets, he’s always thinking of the next point; but then he has this plasticity and this way of moving from Djokovic and he has this way of play of like loose and going for the shots like Roger so he’s like a combination of everybody," he said.

Sanchez then spoke about how the young Spaniard's win in Madrid proved he could "adapt to almost any situation."

"He just goes for the things and Madrid is a tough tournament to play because of its altitude and the ball goes super-fast so to play like he plays in Madrid shows that he can adapt to almost any situation," Sanchez said. "He’s like going out there and just killing it, because he wins in Barcelona but then he goes to Madrid, completely different conditions but he goes and wins again so he’s so fresh and so much difference."

"In Miami he did 60 drops in which he win 55 drops you know how difficult that is?" - Emilio Sanchez on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Masters 1000 title in Miami earlier this year, beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Rudd.

Emilio Sanchez was impressed by the way the young Spaniard played in Miami, in particular the quality of his drop shots.

"I was watching his match in Miami and he was putting the people standing and he was putting so much emotion in the matches and I think he’s gonna be amazing, because he does so many things. In Miami he did 60 drops in which he win 55 drops you know how difficult that is? He’s like crazy; and then in the final he starts to come the net, he makes the 11 times the net," Sanchez said.

Sanchez marvelled at how "easy" Alcaraz makes tennis look.

"You know everything he does, the forehand, the backhand, the serve, everything is done in such an easy way and he has these physical conditions which are spectacular and then he has this mindset that he never lost (loses) so he’s totally intact, so whatever does, he tries and goes and does it," the former pro said.

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round at the French Open, where he will take on his compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Wednesday.

