A documentary on Guillermo Vilas’ fight to be ranked as number 1 in the world has recently been released on Netflix. It is titled Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score and has been helmed by Argentinian journalist Eduardo Poppo. The documentary features legendary players such as Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Rod Laver, and Gabriela Sabatini.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are quite easily two of the greatest players in the history of the sport. However, that doesn’t stop them from holding Guillermo Vilas in very high regard as witnessed in the documentary which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pay tribute to Guillermo Vilas in Netflix documentary

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Roger Federer has a work ethic that is second to none. One of the reasons that the Swiss Maestro has been able to maintain his supremely high standards for this long is because of his dedication to every aspect of the game.

However, according to Roger Federer, it is Guillermo Vilas who possesses an exemplary work ethic. The 20-time Grand Slam champion heaped praise on the Vilas in the documentary and further pointed out how it set an example for players such as himself.

“Guillermo was one of those players that left a mark, especially when it comes to the work ethic for the next generation of players,” Federer said.

Roger Federer continued to shower praise on the former US Open champion by labeling him as an ‘incredible fighter’.

“He was an incredible fighter and would never get tired,” Federer continued.

Roger Federer speaks highly of Guillermo Vilas in the documentary.

Roger Federer then briefly touched upon the core issue pertaining to Vilas and his ranking. The 39-year-old expressed a touch of regret that Vilas was unable to achieve the top spot and went one to assert that the ranking system at the time didn't give the player his due credit.

"He should have been the world No. 1, but the ranking system was different at the time,” Federer remarked. “It didn't reward playing a lot.”

Rafael Nadal recalled an anecdote about Guillermo Vilas in the documentary.

Rafael Nadal decided to recall an interesting anecdote about Guillermo Vilas and himself in the documentary. The two players, being southpaws and clay-court specialists, did share a close bond off the court.

The Mallorcan recalled how his fellow French Open champion gave him crucial advice about the importance of an all-round court coverage as opposed to just a lateral one.

“When I was very young, I do remember one thing he told me - ‘Everybody knows how to run to the side, but to run back and forth, it's a lot more complicated, so you have to try to take players out of their comfort zone'," Nadal said.

The controversy surrounding Guillermo Vilas' ranking

Guillermo Vilas

Guillermo Vilas is undoubtedly the most successful South-American tennis player of all time, having won four Grand Slams out of a total of 62 career titles. The former French Open champion had over 900 victories on the tour but never manage to find himself perched atop the ATP rankings.

Vilas was always extremely keen on being ranked No.1 in the world, and eventually, it became one of the regrets of his career.

In his best calendar year in 1977, Guillermo Vilas won both the French Open as well as the US Open. He further won 16 more titles on the ATP tour and finished with a W-L record of 130-15.

In the same year, Guillermo Vilas won 53 matches in a row on clay. Unfortunately, none of this was enough to give him the coveted No.1 spot as he continued to languish at No. 2 behind Jimmy Connors.

This was mainly due to the fact that, in those days, ranking systems took a count of the average of a player’s results. Needless to say, it wasn’t enough for him to surpass Connors in the chart.