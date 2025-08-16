"Her dedication as a wife and mother was unmatched" - When Chris Evert opened up about her late mom Colette's behind-the-scenes impact on her life

Chris Evert is among the most famous tennis names in the world, especially in her home country of the United States. Just as famous is her father Jimmy Evert, tennis coach extraordinaire, a tennis player himself who then became his daughter's coach on her path to greatness.

Among other players he coached was also former World No. 1 Jennifer Capriati, another household name in the US. But unknown to the masses behind the scenes was his wife Colette.

Speaking to journalist Steve Flink in an interview in 2020, Chris Evert opened up about her mother's impact on her life, calling her a "goddess" and a "saint" who dedicated her life to her family.

“She was so gracious, always cheering for my opponent, never a bad word for anyone,” Evert said. “She was always sweet and kind to everyone, balancing our lives to be not all tennis. Her dedication as a wife and mother was solid and unmatched. She was the definition of goodness. My mother was a saint."

Jimmy Evert, interestingly, would never have met Colette and fallen in love with her if not for a random stroke of luck, when he was asked to work for a while in New York instead of Florida where he had originally applied for a tennis job.

“I have often wondered what my life would have been like if I had not gone to New York that summer. For it was in New York that I met Colette at a wedding. Two years later we married and then started a family," Evert said in a 1997 interview.

Jimmy Evert lived up to the age of 92, and passed away in 2015. Colette Evert, also lived until the age of 92, and passed away in 2020.

"My heart is broken" - Chris Evert on the death of her mother Colette

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

After the passing of her mother Colette, a heartbroken Chris Evert dedicated an emotional message to her on social media, calling her the 'sweetest' and 'kindest' mother a child could ever have.

"Last Thursday, my mom, Colette, passed away. My heart is broken as she was the the sweetest and kindest mom and person ever...At 92, it was her time, and she went peacefully and gracefully... RIP mom," Evert wrote.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert Last Thursday, my mom, Colette, passed away. My heart is broken as she was the the sweetest and kindest mom and person ever...At 92, it was her time, and she went peacefully and gracefully... RIP mom 🙏❤️

Evert now owns the Evert Tennis Academy, and runs it with the help of her brother in Florida. The American also makes an occassional entry into the commentary booth for Grand Slams.

