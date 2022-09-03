"Her legacy lives on in all those she inspired to greatness, me included; Tennis won’t be the same without its GOAT" - Venus Williams' emotional message for Serena Williams

Serena Williams' emotional message to Venus Williams after her 2022 US Open exit on Friday moved the older Williams, who took to social media a few hours later and penned a heartfelt note for her younger sister, who is set to retire from the sport.

Venus expressed that despite a year-long absence from the sport, Serena Williams' level and intensity remain unmatched on tour. Despite the 23-time Grand Slam champion's retirement, her legacy will live on in tennis, believes Venus.

In a post on Instagram, Venus Williams hailed her sister for impacting tennis like never before and declared that the sport will not be the same going forward.

"After 1 year after away from the game, there is still no one who can approach her level, her intensity her excitement, her entertainment," Venus Williams said. "There will never be another @serenawilliams her legacy lives on in all those she inspired to greatness, me included! No one has effected the game, or sport, the way she has. Tennis won’t be the same without its GOAT."

The dynamic duo played their last ever doubles match together at the US Open this past Thursday. The 14-time Grand Slam doubles champions bowed out in the opening round with a loss against the pairing of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The Williams sisters have the distinction of winning all 14 Grand Slam finals they have played in together.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams played a three-set thriller against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the singles event. After dropping the first set, the American legend forced a deciding set by winning the second set in a tiebreaker. However, Tomljanovic saved her best for last, ultimately winning 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1.

An emotional goodbye speech was followed by Williams receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I wouldn't be Serena, if there wasn't Venus" - Serena Williams

2022 US Open - Day 4

In her farewell speech, Serena Williams thanked her sister Venus Williams for introducing her to tennis. She admitted that without her older sister, she would not have been able to scale great heights in tennis and also thanked their parents, Oracene and Richard, for their role in the sisters' careers.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything," Williams said in her on-court speech after Friday's loss. "So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, if there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed."

Venus Williams has not yet hinted at her own retirement and will continue to play on the WTA tour as things stand. She lost to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the opening round of the US Open, in what was just her fourth singles tournament since August last year.

