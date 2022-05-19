"His experience and his tennis are enough to win again, as long as he doesn't have discomfort" - Alex Corretja on Rafael Nadal's French Open hopes

Tennis analyst and former player Alex Corretja has discussed the injury concerns over Rafael Nadal heading into the upcoming 2022 French Open. The former World No. 2 also declared that everything else the 35-year-old achieves this year will be a bonus after his Australian Open triumph.

Nadal exited last week's Italian Open in the last 16 after struggling with his chronic foot issue in a three-set loss to Denis Shapovalov. The 13-time French Open champion was also beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open on his return to action earlier this month.

The Spaniard was forced to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open in April due to the rib injury he suffered at the Indian Wells Masters in March. He holds a fine 23-3 record in 2022, having won the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open before losing in the Indian Wells final to Taylor Fritz.

In an interview with Europa Press, Corretja assessed Nadal's chances of winning a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

"If he has no pain, he will have the chance to win the title," Corretja said. "The little pace that Rafa has compared to his rivals will be replaced with experience and the first week of the tournament. The draw will be important, but if he has no discomfort there is no doubt that Rafa can get to Paris and be successful again. Someone who has 13 titles there, just with that and the state of form in which he was - his experience and his tennis are enough to win again, as long as he doesn't have discomfort."

Play in the main draw of the 2022 French Open will begin on Sunday, with the draw set to be held on Thursday at 7pm local time. As the World No. 5, Nadal is set to be seeded fifth at the Paris Major.

"Rafael Nadal has already won a Grand Slam this year and everything that comes after it will be a prize" - Alex Corretja

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning match point in the 2022 Australian Open final

Alex Corretja further discussed the physical challenges Rafael Nadal faced, suggesting his year has already been a success given his Australian Open victory.

"Sometimes, [the injury] doesn't let him play and other times he wins the title," Corretja said. "He has to live with that and when it comes it's a very strong blow, especially now that the most important moment of the season has arrived for him. The problem will be his physical limitations. If he sees that with them he cannot choose to be a Grand Slam champion and give him the opportunity to be one, he thinks about withdrawing. But he has already won a Grand Slam this year and everything that comes [after] it will be a prize."

The 35-year-old came back from two sets to love down to edge Daniil Medvedev in a marathon Australian Open final in January. The triumph saw the Spaniard become the second man in the Open Era - after Novak Djokovic - to win all four Grand Slam titles twice.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan