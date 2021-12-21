"His medical situation is personal and he has the right to keep it to himself" - Craig Tiley on the media's treatment of Novak Djokovic

The media's treatment of Novak Djokovic seems "a bit unfair" to Craig Tiley. In an interview with CODE, Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, said that he understands Djokovic's stance on keeping his medical situation and records "confidential" but is certain he will release them shortly.

Tiley was critical of the media for targeting Djokovic over his decision to keep his vaccination status private. He believes the 20-time Grand Slam champion doesn't deserve such treatment, especially considering his remarkable record at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open

“In many ways, it was a bit unfair to Novak. He said his medical information was private and confidential. He's won the Australian Open nine times, which is truly remarkable. Of his 20 Grand Slam titles, almost half have been won here," said Tiley.

Tiley further highlighted Djokovic's right to keep his medical records to himself but is confident that the Serbian legend will soon reveal the necessary details.

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

"I spent a lot of time with him… I fully understand his point of view, his medical situation is personal and he has the right to keep it to himself. He will unveil shortly, this position," added the CEO of Tennis Australia.

Novak Djokovic might still play at Australian Open even if not fully vaccinated

Interestingly, there is a provision that allows Novak Djokovic to participate in the Australian Open even if not fully vaccinated. In a recent interview, Victoria's sports minister Martin Pakula stated that if Djokovic is unvaccinated, he can still feature at the Grand Slam if he succeeds in giving a legitimate explanation for the same in front of a committee of experts.

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

If Djokovic chooses not to be vaccinated and is not accepted in the expert committee, he will not play at the Australian Open. In order to enter the tournament, he must have a good excuse to explain the reason for his non-vaccination," said Pakula in the interview.

Pakula further added that the government has not come up with such a provision just to benefit Djokovic but that this rule applies to every single player.

Michelle Conran @mischa48 Australian Open: Leaked email reveals unvaccinated tennis players will still be allowed to compete | Sky News Australia skynews.com.au/australia-news… Australian Open: Leaked email reveals unvaccinated tennis players will still be allowed to compete | Sky News Australia skynews.com.au/australia-news…

"If people think that we have done this to try to give Djokovic a chance to play the tournament they are very wrong. Everyone who participates must be vaccinated or have a significant reason why they have not," concluded Pakula.

Novak Djokovic is currently enjoying a 21-match winning streak at the Australian Open, including 3 back-to-back titles. The Serb will be eyeing his tenth title in Melbourne if he does participate at the Grand Slam next month.

