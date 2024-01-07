Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins

Date: January 8, 2024

Tournament: Hobart International 2024

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Hobart International Tennis Centre, Hobart, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins preview

Top seed Elise Mertens will begin her 2024 Hobart International campaign on Monday, January 8, against Danielle Collins, the former Australian Open finalist.

Mertens started her 2024 season at the Brisbane International last week. She beat Sloane Stephens in a tight three-set opening round match but was comprehensively beaten by second-seed Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16. She also competed in the doubles category alongside Su-Wei Hseih, losing in the first round to Greet Minnen and Heather Watson.

Elise Mertens of Belgium - Getty Images

Danielle Collins also began her new season in Brisbane last week, reaching the Round of 16 just like Mertens. Collins beat compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the first round but succumbed to 15th seed Lu Zhin in a tight match that went the distance in the next round.

The pair will look to get off to a great start in a draw that looks extremely interesting. The winner could potentially face Tatjana Maria. The quarter also includes Peyton Stearns and Varvara Gracheva.

Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Elise Mertens and Danielle Collins have faced off five times, with the American leading their head-to-head 3-2. They played their first match in Wimbledon back in 2018, which Mertens won. The Belgian edged out Collins in their most recent duel at the US Open.

Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elise Mertens Danielle Collins

(Odds to be updated once they are released)

Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins

The highly anticipated first-round encounter will be a battle between Danielle Collins' powerful hitting and Elise Mertens' elite defense.

While both Mertens and Collins play an uber-aggressive baseline game and rely on their groundstrokes to wear out their opponents, Collins does possess the upper hand in this department.

Both players are also great net players and are not afraid to keep their opponents on their toes. Mertens would top this category.

Having started the new year off similarly, their matches promise to be an exciting watch. Both Mertens and Collins will look to get off to a good start as the final round of preparations for the Australian Open get underway.

Pick: Elise Mertens to win in three sets.