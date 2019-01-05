Hopman Cup 2019 Final: Preview, Schedule, Time, and Where to Watch

Federer and Zverev will take on each other in the men's singles

The Hopman Cup will come to an end on Jan 5 2019 as Switzerland will take on Germany in the repeat of the 2018 final. Switzerland confirmed their place in the final despite losing to Greece yesterday thanks to Roger Federer's singles win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Germany, on the other hand, won all three matches of theirs and put up a dominating performance on the court, especially in the men's and women's singles category. Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber have not lost a single match so far.

Today they defeated Australia in a do-or-die encounter at the Perth Stadium to confirm their place in the final. Both Kerber and Zverev defeated Ashleigh Barty and Matthew Ebden respectively in straight sets to send Germany into the final. They did end up losing the mixed doubles encounter but it did not matter in the end.

Switzerland and Germany faced off in the final of last year's edition as well, with Switzerland coming out on top. Roger Federer had kicked things off in style by defeating Zverev after going a set down. However, Kerber leveled things up by defeating Belinda Bencic with ease. In the end, the Swiss came out on top to take the trophy by winning the mixed doubles in straight sets.

Will we see them defeat Germany for a second year running?

Here is everything you need to know before the match:

Final: Switzerland vs Germany

Time: 16:00 AWST (13:30 IST)

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

The men's singles encounter is going to be a mouthwatering clash as neither of the two players has lost a single match so far. Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev have put on a great show whenever they have come up against each other. The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 3-3, however, the result of this match will not affect the head-to-head since it is not an ATP event. The last time these two faced off was in the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals in London in November 2018, where Sascha defeated Federer in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber does have the upper hand in the women's singles encounter. She has been in great form and is also currently the world no. 2. On the other hand, Bencic has not been at her best and will hope to come up with something special to stun the German.

The mixed doubles encounter will most likely be the deciding factor of the tie. While the German pair has won only one out of the three mixed doubles encounters so far, their Swiss counterparts have won two.

All in all, we can expect this tie to go right down to the wire, with some scintillating tennis on display for sure.

Here is the schedule:

Match 1: Roger Federer(SW) vs Alexander Zverev(GER)

Match 2: Belinda Bencic(SW) vs Angelique Kerber(GER)

Match 3: Federer/Bencic vs Zverev/Kerber(GER)

Where to Watch:

All the matches will be shown on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and can also be streamed live on SonyLiv

