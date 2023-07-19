Hopman Cup 2023: Borna Coric vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Borna Coric vs David Goffin

Date: July 20, 2023

Tournament: Hopman Cup 2023

Round: NA

Venue: Nice, France

Category: Exhibition Event

Surface: Clay

Prize money: NA

Live telecast: USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, Cyprus, Netherlands & India: Tennis Channel | Rest of the World: Hopman Cup TV

Borna Coric vs David Goffin preview

Coric will be in action at the Hopman Cup on Thursday.

Borna Coric of Croatia will open his campaign at the returning Hopman Cup in Nice against Belgium's David Goffin on Thursday.

The 32nd edition of the mixed team competition - last staged in 2019 in Perth, Australia - will be played in Nice between July 19 and 23. It will feature two-member teams of an ATP and WTA player from six different countries - France, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium and Croatia.

Belgium and Croatia will kick off their Hopman Cup campaign when Elise Mertens takes on Donna Vekic, followed by Goffin locking horns with Coric. As it's an exhibition event, no ranking points or prize money will be on offer.

World No. 15 Coric is 16-14 on the season and is riding a four-match losing streak, losing in the opening rounds at 's-Hertogenbosch, Halle, and Wimbledon. He did make the Madrid semifinals and Rome quarterfinals before that, though. Coric also made the last eight at Montpellier and Dubai at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, the 111th-ranked Goffin is 9-13 in 2023, coming off a third-round run at Wimbledon. The Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve Challenger winner made his only ATP quarterfinal of the season in Auckland at the start of the year, losing to eventual champion Richard Gasquet.

Borna Coric vs David Goffin head-to-head

Coric is winless in five meetings with Goffin, including a loss in the pair's only claycourt meeting in a Davis Cup first-round clash between Croatia and Belgium seven years ago. Their last meeting came in the Round of 32 in Cincinnati in 2020, which Goffin won in straight sets.

Borna Coric vs David Goffin odds



Borna Coric vs David Goffin prediction

Goffin will be in action on Thursday.

Both Coric and Goffin are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. However, the Croatian is the bigger server and harder hitter off both flanks among the two, who both move well.

Goffin is the more experienced and consistent of the two players, but the Belgian is languishing below the top 100 of the rankings after returning from a long injury layoff.

Goffin also has superior claycourt pedigree than Coric, going 91-62 on the surface, winning two titles, to the Croat's 65-51 record, winning one title. Moreover, considering that Goffin has had Coric's number in their previous encounters, the trend is likely to continue on Thursday.

Pick: Goffin in straight sets