Hopman Cup 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Borna Coric (CRO)

Tournament: Hopman Cup 2023

Date: July 22, 2023

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Nice, France

Category: Exhibition

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: NA

Live telecast: USA, India: Tennis Channel | Worldwide: Hopman Cup TV | Central and South America: Claro

Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric preview

Borna Coric in action at the 2023 French Open

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Borna Coric in the round-robin stage of the 2023 Hopman Cup on Saturday.

The Spaniard has played some exceptional tennis this year. He is currently 47-4 on the season with six titles to his name. He is coming into the event after winning his second Grand Slam at Wimbledon, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Apart from Wimbledon, he has claimed Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Madrid, and ATP 500 titles in Barcelona and Queens.

Alcaraz had played sublime tennis throughout the grass season winning two titles, and reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings. He will be keen to continue his form on the clay and avoid any slip-ups come Saturday.

World No.15 Borna Coric is 16-14 on the season but is currently on a four-match losing streak. The Croatian had a disappointing grass season, losing in the first round at 's-Hertogenbosch, Halle, and Wimbledon.

Coric had better outings during the clay season, where he reached the semifinals in Madrid and the quarterfinals in Rome. Coric also made the last eight at Montpellier and Dubai at the start of the year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 1-0. Their only meeting came at the Madrid Open semifinals this year, where Alcaraz prevailed 6-4, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Borna Coric

Odds will be updated once they become available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric prediction

Alcaraz will have the edge in their 2nd encounter

The two players have differing approaches to the game. Alcaraz is the more aggressive player and possesses a lot of versatility in his toolbox. On the other hand, Coric is keen to extend the rallies and prefers to control the play from his backhand side. Both players also possess good serves and movement.

Alcaraz is coming into the match with little practice on the clay but his recent form and versatility should come in handy against the Croat. Coric is an experienced player and knows his way around the dirt, but Alcaraz is high on confidence currently and should take the victory.

Pick: Alcaraz in 3 sets.