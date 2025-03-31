Houston 2025: Brandon Holt vs Corentin Denolly preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details
Fixture: Brandon Holt vs (Q) Corentin Denolly
Date: March 31, 2025
Tournament: Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Houston, Texas, USA
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize Money: $680,140
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - TennisTV
Brandon Holt vs Corentin Denolly preview
USA's Brandon Holt will face France's Corentin Denolly in the first round of the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship on Monday (March 31).
Holt has enjoyed a good campaign on the ATP Challenger circuit this year, taking home the titles in Thailand and Bangalore in emphatic fashion while also finishing runner-up in Pune. The American then successfully qualified for the Miami Open but failed to make the most of the opportunity, losing 6-2, 6-7(5), 4-6 to Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round after having served for the match in the second set.
Denolly, meanwhile, is ranked outside the men's top 250 and competes primarily on the ITF circuit. That, however, didn't deter him from qualifying for this week's Houston Open against all odds. The 27-year-old defeated Adrian Mannarino and James Trotter in three sets, respectively, to make it to the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament.
Brandon Holt vs Corentin Denolly head-to-head
Holt and Denolly have never faced off on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Brandon Holt vs Corentin Denolly odds
All odds sourced from BetMGM.
Brandon Holt vs Corentin Denolly prediction
Holt is one of the upcoming American players on the ATP Tour that have an all-round game. The 26-year-old, who is the son of two-time Major winner and former World No. 1 Tracy Austin, has very stable groundstrokes from the baseline despite being 6'2. For what its worth, the World No. 115's most underrated weapon is his on-court hustle, which allows him to track down virtually every shot that his opponents throw at him.
Denolly, meanwhile, is a counterpuncher who relies on redirecting pace. The Frenchman played left handed and has won nine ITF titles on clay, meaning he will be a force to reckon with at the Houston Open this week. The World No. 276 lefty forehand will also allow him to pull his higher-ranked opponent out wide - a tactic that will go a long way in him potentially springing an upset in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament.
Pick: Denolly to win in three sets.