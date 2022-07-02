"How is the most anticipated match in the tournament so far not on Centre Court?" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon schedule bumping Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 3R clash off main court

The third-round match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the most eagerly-anticipated clashes of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, but the tournament organizers have decided that it is not worthy of Centre Court.
The order of play released for Saturday at SW19 has left tennis fans fuming, as many were hoping that the encounter between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas would get the honor of taking place on the main court. Unfortunately, it will be held on Court 1, despite it being the match of the day by a long shot.
To make matters worse, it will be held at the same time as Rafael Nadal's clash against Lorenzo Sonego, meaning that fans can only watch one of them live. Even for those who are planning to watch the event on television, it is a bad deal, since most would have looked forward to watching both matches today to kickstart the weekend.
Users on social media did not keep their displeasure to themselves, taking to Twitter to call out the people in charge of scheduling at SW19. While some agreed that Nadal, as a two-time champion at the tournament, deserved to play on Center Court, they could not wrap their heads around why the timing of both clashes could not be adjusted so as to not overlap.
They were also disgruntled about the choice of the other matches scheduled on the main court: Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova and Paula Badosa vs Petra Kvitova.
Most did not agree with the idea that the encounter between Gauff and Anisimova was more prestigious than the Greek-Australian offer, stating that it should have been bumped into the side courts to make space for Kyrgios and Tsitsipas.
"Putting Nadal's match and Tsitsipas/Kyrgios at the same time is a galaxy brain scheduling even by Wimbledon standards," one fan tweeted.
"This woke scheduling needs to stop, Gauff over Nick Kyrgios v Tsitsipas is an absolute joke," another fan wrote.
"How is the most anticipated match in the tournament so far with Kyrgios-Tsitsipas not on Centre Court?" one account lamented.
"Gauff vs. Anisimova over Nick kyrgios & Tsitsipas on centre court??? the disrespect, horrible scheduling!!!" another fan tweeted.
Nick Kyrgios has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Nick Kyrgios will come into the third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head, and has won their most recent encounter as well.
Facing off at the Halle Open last month in their only encounter on grass, the mercurial Australian scored an impressive 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win in three sets to extend his lead over the Greek. At SW19 too, he is also seen as the slight favorite, considering his superior skills on grass when compared to Tsitsipas.
The winner of the clash will take on either Brandon Nakashima or Daniel Elahi Galan in the fourth round.