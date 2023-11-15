How can Novak Djokovic qualify for ATP Finals SF after Jannik Sinner defeat?

Novak Djokovic is still in contention to qualify for the semifinals of the ATP Finals despite his defeat to Jannik Sinner. The Serb's 19-match winning streak came to an end as he suffered a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) defeat to Jannik Sinner during the round-robin of the year-end championships in Turin.

Djokovic won the US Open and two Masters 1000 titles after his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and started the ATP Finals with a hard-fought 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 win over sixth seed Holger Rune, thus securing an eighth-year-end World No. 1 finish.

However, the top seed was beaten by fourth seed and local boy Jannik Sinner in a thrilling encounter that lasted three hours and 11 minutes. This was Djokovic's first defeat at the ATP Finals since 2021 when Alexander Zverev beat him in the semifinals.

After his defeat, the Serb is currently second in the Green group, with Jannik Sinner in first place. Djokovic is tied on points with Holger Rune, who got his first win in Turin after Stefanos Tsitsipas retired early during their match.

There are a number of ways the Serb can qualify for the semifinals of the ATP Finals. The most straightforward way would be if he wins his final group fixture against Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner defeats Holger Rune. This way, he would finish second in the group.

Djokovic can also qualify if he defeats Hurkacz in straight sets and Rune beats Sinner in a similar manner. Another way for the Serb to reach the knockouts in Turin would be if he defeats Hurkacz in straight sets and Rune triumphs over Sinner in straight sets.

In this situation, the game win percentage would come into play, and the Serb is currently second out of himself, Sinner, and Rune in that parameter.

Novak Djokovic also stands a chance of being eliminated from the ATP Finals if he loses his final match against Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak Djokovic will take on Hubert Hurkacz for the seventh time

Novak Djokovic will play his final round-robin fixture at the ATP Finals against Hubert Hurkacz. It will be the seventh meeting between the two, with the Serb having beaten the Pole in each of the six prior encounters between the two.

The most recent encounter between the two came in the fourth round of this year's Wimbledon, with Djokovic winning an exciting encounter 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4.

Hurkacz is an alternate at the ATP Finals and replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Green Group after the Greek retired during his match against Holger Rune due to a back injury.

