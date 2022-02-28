Explained: How Rafael Nadal can become World No. 1 by the end of Monte Carlo Masters in April 

Rafael Nadal emerged as the winner of the Acapulco Open 2022 on Sunday after defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the finals of the ATP 500 event. The Spaniard is currently enjoying a 15-match winning streak, having already won three consecutive titles on the ATP tour in 2022.

Currently ranked No. 5 in the world, Rafael Nadal will climb one place in the ATP rankings on Monday, dethroning Stefanos Tsitsipas from the fourth spot after his triumph at the Acapulco Open. However, there is also a way through which the 21-time Grand Slam champion can reach the pinnacle of the rankings at the end of the Monte Carlo Masters 2022.

José Morgado @josemorgado New ATP Top 10 - so many changes:



1. Medvedev (+1)

2. Djokovic (-1)

3. Zverev

4. Nadal (+1)

5. Tsitsipas (-1)

6. Rublev (+1)

7. Berrettini (-1)

8. Ruud

9. Auger-Aliassime

10. Hurkacz (+1) New ATP Top 10 - so many changes:1. Medvedev (+1)2. Djokovic (-1)3. Zverev4. Nadal (+1)5. Tsitsipas (-1)6. Rublev (+1)7. Berrettini (-1)8. Ruud9. Auger-Aliassime10. Hurkacz (+1)

Having already succeeded at the Acapulco Open 2022, Nadal has to win the title at the Indian Wells Masters and the Monte Carlo Masters 2022 in order to give himself a chance to climb to the top spot.

However, this will not be all since he will also require the new World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev to not achieve more than 330 and 1,420 points respectively at the Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, and the Monte Carlo Masters combined.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever

- Nadal wins Acapulco, Indian Wells and Monte Carlo, and

- Djokovic doesn’t play until Belgrade, and

- Medvedev doesn’t earn more than 330 pts at IW+Miami+MC, and

- Zverev doesn’t earn more than 1420 pts at IW+Miami+MC,

Rafa wil be No. 1 after Monte Carlo. Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg With that in mind, where do you think Nadal will be ranked going into this year’s Wimbledon? With that in mind, where do you think Nadal will be ranked going into this year’s Wimbledon? If:- Nadal wins Acapulco, Indian Wells and Monte Carlo, and- Djokovic doesn’t play until Belgrade, and- Medvedev doesn’t earn more than 330 pts at IW+Miami+MC, and- Zverev doesn’t earn more than 1420 pts at IW+Miami+MC,Rafa wil be No. 1 after Monte Carlo. twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… If:- Nadal wins Acapulco, Indian Wells and Monte Carlo, and- Djokovic doesn’t play until Belgrade, and- Medvedev doesn’t earn more than 330 pts at IW+Miami+MC, and- Zverev doesn’t earn more than 1420 pts at IW+Miami+MC,Rafa wil be No. 1 after Monte Carlo. twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…

Zverev's case scenario looks like a possibility since the German has not performed well in the 2022 tennis season so far. However, restricting Medvedev to securing just 330 points from three Masters tournaments, provided that the two are played on hard courts, will be next to impossible.

Medvedev will be defending just 180 and 90 points at the Miami Open and the Indian Wells Masters respectively, further easing his task to accomplish more points even if he reaches the quarterfinals or semifinals at these two events.

Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2022

In addition to these two scenarios, Nadal will want Novak Djokovic not to feature at any tournament before Belgrade Open 2022, which begins on April 18, 2022. This might come true since the Serb will neither be featuring at the Indian Wells Masters nor at the Miami Open because he recently declared that he won't be traveling to the United States since he is unvaccinated.

Eurosport @eurosport



Novak Djokovic's travel woes look set to continue "I can't go, I can't enter the United States"Novak Djokovic's travel woes look set to continue "I can't go, I can't enter the United States" Novak Djokovic's travel woes look set to continue 😬

Although Djokovic has received a green signal to play at the Italian Open, there is still no clarity over his participation at the Monte Carlo Masters, which is scheduled to take place just one week before the Belgrade Open 2022.

Thus, if Nadal manages to conquer Indian Wells, a tournament he has not won since 2013, and the Monte Carlo Masters, and all these three scenarios take place, the Spaniard will be crowned the new World No. 1 player on April 18, 2022, even before the French Open 2022.

Rafael Nadal can break Roger Federer and Pete Sampras' winning streak record at the Indian Wells Masters 2022

Rafael Nadal at Acapulco in 2022

Following his triumph at Acapulco, Nadal will next be seen in action at the Indian Wells Masters 2022, where he has a golden chance to edge past Federer and Sampras' season starting winning streak.

The Spaniard is currently undefeated in 2022 with 15 wins, having already registered his best start to any tennis season to date. However, he is still behind Federer and Sampras, who enjoyed a 17 consecutive wins each at the start of their seasons in 2018 and 1997 respectively.

Luca Fiorino @FiorinoLuca



1. Djokovic (2011) 41

2. Djokovic (2020) 26

3. Sampras (1997) 17

4. Djokovic (2013) 17

5. Federer (2018) 17



Rafael Nadal (2022) in striscia aperta con la sua miglior partenza in una stagione a quota 13 è decimo. Migliori strisce di vittorie a inizio stagione1. Djokovic(2011) 412. Djokovic(2020) 263. Sampras(1997) 174. Djokovic(2013) 175. Federer(2018) 17Rafael Nadal(2022) in striscia aperta con la sua miglior partenza in una stagione a quota 13 è decimo. Migliori strisce di vittorie a inizio stagione1. Djokovic 🇷🇸 (2011) 412. Djokovic 🇷🇸 (2020) 263. Sampras 🇺🇸 (1997) 174. Djokovic 🇷🇸 (2013) 175. Federer 🇨🇭 (2018) 17 Rafael Nadal 🇪🇸 (2022) in striscia aperta con la sua miglior partenza in una stagione a quota 13 è decimo.

If Rafael Nadal manages to win three matches at the Indian Wells Masters, he will overtake Federer and Sampras on the record. However, in order to beat Djokovic, who had a 41-match winning streak at the start of his season in 2011, the 21-time Grand Slam winner will have to remain unbeaten till the Italian Open or even till the French Open 2022 (if he decides to skip the Miami Open).

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his fourth title at the Indian Wells Masters this year.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan