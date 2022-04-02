How does Carlos Alcaraz compare to Rafael Nadal as a teenager? Throwback to the Mallorcan's 2005 season where he won 11 ATP titles

Carlos Alcaraz has done justice to the claims that he is indeed Rafael Nadal's heir apparent, reaching the finals of the 2022 Miami Masters.

He reached the semifinals at the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters as well. This means that the World No. 16 has become the youngest ever player to reach the semifinals of the Sunshine Double.

Interestingly, he also eclipsed his idol to achieve the feat. The 21-time Grand Slam champion was 19 years and nine months old by the time he completed the achievement, while Alcaraz is only 18 years and 10 months old. In light of the Spaniard's recent success, many fans have pondered the unavoidable question: Is this the best ever season by a teenager on the ATP Tour?

While Carlos Alcaraz's 16-2 win/loss record for the season so far is highly impressive, that honor can belong to nobody but the man he is trying to emulate.

Tenistas más jóvenes en alcanzar las semifinales del Sunshine Double Events (Indian Wells y Miami):



CARLOS ALCARAZ (18y 10m)

Jim Courier (19y 7m)

Rafael Nadal (19y 9m)

Novak Djokovic (19y 10m)

Andy Murray (19y 10m)

Rafael Nadal's 2005 season, where he turned 19 that June, is not just the best performance by a teenager in recent times but one of the best ever showings by any player on the men's tour.

The Mallorcan's year began in rather poor fashion as he lost in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and was knocked out in the first round of the Auckland Open. Then ranked World No. 51, the 21-time Grand Slam champion traveled from there to the Australian Open. He progressed to the fourth round Down Under before falling to eventual runner-up Lleyton Hewitt.

The World No. 3's dominance really only began with the start of the clay season. He could only manage a quarterfinal result at the Argentina Open, bested by Gaston Gaudio, but the former World No. 1 won the title at the subsequent Brasil Open. Seeded sixth in the tournament, Rafael Nadal secured the second title of his career with a victory over compatriot Alberto Martin in the final.

Nadal went on to win the Mexican Open as well, becoming the youngest champion in the history of the tournament. Seeded eighth this time around, the Spaniard raced to the title without dropping a set. He dwarfed third seed Guillermo Canas in the semifinals and compatriot Albert Montanes in the final.

holds the record for both youngest AND oldest player ever to win the title in Acapulco, doing it as an 18-year-old in 2005 and as a 33-year-old in 2020.



Nadal holds the record for both youngest AND oldest player ever to win the title in Acapulco, doing it as an 18-year-old in 2005 and as a 33-year-old in 2020.

Nadal's 2005 title in Acapulco was just the 3rd ATP title of his career—he's now at 90.

The former World No. 1 missed the Indian Wells Masters but came close to winning his first Masters 1000 title in Miami. Unfortunately, Nadal ended up losing to top seed Roger Federer in a five-set marathon in the summit clash.

The Mallorcan returned to clay with the Valencia Open, where he succumbed to a straight-sets loss against Igor Andreev in the quarterfinals. It would eventually become the last time the 21-time Grand Slam champion lost on clay for the rest of the year. After the defeat against Andreev, Rafael Nadal embarked on a dominant run that saw him win four titles on the trot.

First came the Monte-Carlo Masters, where the Spaniard won his first of eight consecutive titles at the tournament. Seeded 11th, he defeated Gaston Gaudio (quarterfinals) and Guillermo Coria (final) en route to notching up his first Masters 1000 title.

After a title run at the Barcelona Open the following week, Rafael Nadal strolled his way to his first Rome Masters title. The fifth seed defeated compatriot David Ferrer in the semifinals and Coria once again in the final to bring up his fifth title of the year.

The two Masters 1000 titles back-to-back would make the World No. 3 the heavy favorite at the French Open, even in his first ever appearance at the Grand Slam. The Spaniard lived up to the hype, scoring a remarkable upset over top seed Federer in the semifinals. He then bested Argentine Mariano Puerta in the final to lift his first ever Grand Slam.

By doing so, Rafael Nadal became the first debutant to triumph at the event since Mats Wilander in 1982. The Spaniard was also the youngest champion in the history of the French Open since Michael Chang in 1989.

Rafael Nadal went on to win two more Masters titles and finished the year as the World No. 2

Rafael Nadal ended up winning four Masters 1000 titles in a prolific 2005 season

The grass season was not as fruitful for Rafael Nadal as he exited the Halle Open in the first round and at Wimbledon in the second round. The Swedish Open on clay after that, however, brought him his seventh title of the year. He defeated Tomas Berdych in the final.

Following another title on clay at the Stuttgart Open, Rafael Nadal won his third Masters 1000 title of the year at the Canadian Masters. The Mallorcan dwarfed former World No. 1s Carlos Moya (first round) and Andre Agassi (final) enroute to yet another triumph.

October 23, 2005: Rafael Nadal of Spain outlasts Ivan Ljubicic 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to win the Tennis Masters Series Madrid. The win is the first time that Nadal comes back from two-sets-to-love down and ends Ljubicic's 16-match win streak.

The US Open sadly witnessed the Spaniard fall in the third round but he returned to form at the China Open immediately after that to wrap up his 10th title of the year.

The World No. 3's final tournament in 2005 was his home tournament, the Madrid Masters. The 35-year-old disposed off Croatian Ivan Ljubicic in the final. Interestingly, Ljubicic was the player who handed Nadal his first loss of the year at Doha.

Despite his incredible exploits, Nadal did not win the ATP Player of the Year that season. The honor went to Roger Federer, who also won 11 titles that year, but had two Grand Slams (Wimbledon and US Open) under his belt instead.

However, the Mallorcan grabbed the ATP Most Improved Player of the Year award, finishing the year as the World No. 2. He had climbed up an amazing 49 spots from the previous season.

Rafael Nadal's win/loss record for the year stood at 79-10, achieving an excellent win percentage of 88.8%. It remains the best year for the 21-time Grand Slam champion in terms of titles won, with 11 honors (12 finals). The closest he has managed to come since then was in the 2013 season, where he won 10 titles in 14 finals.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra