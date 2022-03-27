How does Carlos Alcaraz's return game statistically compare to Rafael Nadal's?

Rafael Nadal is touted as one of the best returners of the tennis ball in the history of the sport, possibly even the best ever. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has won more return games than anyone else (4,855) and has the best win percentage in return games (33.55%, winning 4,855 out of 14,472 games).

The Mallorcan has the best return rating among active players, according to the ATP's official stats-keeper (167.8). He is third on the all-time list, behind only Guillermo Coria (171.4) and Guillermo Perez Roldan (168.2).

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "I think he will be unstoppable in terms of his career. He has all the ingredients. He has the passion. He’s humble enough to work hard. He’s a good guy. He reminds me a lot of myself when I was 17 or 18-years-old. He is going to be a great rival."



Nadal on Alcaraz "I think he will be unstoppable in terms of his career. He has all the ingredients. He has the passion. He’s humble enough to work hard. He’s a good guy. He reminds me a lot of myself when I was 17 or 18-years-old. He is going to be a great rival." Nadal on Alcaraz https://t.co/jRYN20PQpV

Interestingly, it seems Carlos Alcaraz is well on track to emulate his childhood idol. The teenager has been compared to the 35-year-old in many respects, and is widely regarded as the biggest tennis prospect to come out of Spain since Nadal himself.

That much was obvious during their semi-final encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, where Alcaraz matched his hero shot-for-shot before eventually falling in a nail-biting three-setter. Before the match began, tennis commentator Paul Annacone had commented on the World No. 16's tendency to break serve, remarking that he was surprisingly close to the World No. 3 in this aspect.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



#IndianWells The last hour of Nadal vs Alcaraz was UNREAL! 🥵 The last hour of Nadal vs Alcaraz was UNREAL! 🥵#IndianWells https://t.co/bOQwDetSSz

That statement has now been proven beyond doubt thanks to the latest statistics report released by the ATP tour. Based on their analysis of return points over the last seven years (from 2015 to the 2022 Indian Wells Masters), Carlos Alcaraz leads the men's circuit when it comes to breaking serve after taking the first point of the game.

In other words, no other player (who has played 30 or more matches in the aforementioned period) is as likely as the Spaniard to break their opponent's serve after reaching 0-15. Alcaraz wins 51.8% of such games, 0.6% more than Nadal himself. Diego Schwartzman is in third position, winning exactly half the number of games (50%) he manages to take a 0-15 lead in. Overall, the Tour average under such circumstances in only 38.4%.

Carlos Alcaraz also leads the Tour in winning return games after winning the first two points. The teenager wins a staggering 77.8% of the games he manages to take a 0-30 lead in, almost 5% more than the former World No. 1's 72.9%. The third position is once again held by Diego Schwartzman (60%), while the Tour average is only 59.4%.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet Both Nadal and Alcaraz are such great returners that it’s not exactly surprising that almost every service game so far has been the magic strugglebus. Nearly as many return 1-2 punches as serve 1-2 punches Both Nadal and Alcaraz are such great returners that it’s not exactly surprising that almost every service game so far has been the magic strugglebus. Nearly as many return 1-2 punches as serve 1-2 punches

Finally, the World No. 16 is also the leader in terms of winning return games after winning two of the first four points. From 30-30, Alcaraz manages to break serve 38.5% of the the time, marginally ahead of the 21-time Grand Slam champion's 38.3% conversion rate. Schwartzman is much closer this time around, lagging only 1.4% behind the Mallorcan. The Tour as a whole is much further below that with an average of 27.8%.

Rafael Nadal still leads Carlos Alcaraz and the rest of the field in 3 categories

Rafael Nadal manages to win most return games on the ATP tour from the deuce position

Rafael Nadal, however, still leads the Tour in three other categories. For starters, no other player breaks his opponent's serve as much as the Spaniard after securing two of the first three points.

From 15-30, the 35-year-old converts 58.7% of the games he contests, almost an entire percentage point more than Carlos Alcaraz's 57.8%. With a 55.1% conversion rate, Diego Schwartzman sits in third place. The Tour average is significantly lower at 45.2%.

The World No. 3 also breaks serve more often than any other player after winning three of the first four points of the game. Once he races to a 15-40 lead, Rafael Nadal ends up winning 80.6% of his return games. The second position is shared by Alcaraz and Miomir Kecmanovic, who win 80.3% of such games -- almost eight percent ahead of the Tour average of 72.4%.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis 20-0!



Holy. Crap. What a match!



Rafael Nadal forces sports writers everywhere to archive their "Changing of the Guard" think-pieces for another day, defeating 18yo Carlos Alcaraz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the final in Indian Wells.



Nadal now faces Taylor Fritz for the title. 20-0!Holy. Crap. What a match!Rafael Nadal forces sports writers everywhere to archive their "Changing of the Guard" think-pieces for another day, defeating 18yo Carlos Alcaraz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the final in Indian Wells.Nadal now faces Taylor Fritz for the title. https://t.co/fovGCTGPd2

Finally, the former World No. 1 is also the foremost player when it comes to breaking serve from deuce. From 40-40, Nadal pulls off an impressive 40.6% conversion rate, while Alcaraz lags slightly behind with 40.3%. The third-best converter from deuce is Sebastian Korda, who wins 38.1% of his return games after reaching 40-40. The Tour average, meanwhile, is only 28.7%.

It should be noted that all of these statistics are in terms of percentage, meaning that Nadal will be head and shoulders above his countryman in terms of raw numbers. Nonetheless, it is still very impressive that the World No. 16 shows enough promise to reach the same dizzying heights as the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala