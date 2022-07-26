How Daniil Medvedev came out of the grass swing with more points than Wimbledon finalists Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic despite his ban

Novak Djokovic, who won his seventh Wimbledon title earlier this month, is now ranked seventh as per the updated ATP rankings.

While Daniil Medvedev has consolidated his position as the World No. 1, the Serb, who was ranked World No. 3 before his Wimbledon win, has now dropped four places in the ATP rankings. Both the ATP and WTA decided not to award points for Wimbledon in retaliation for the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarussian players.

Twitter users ridiculed the ranking system because Medvedev - who did not play at Wimbledon this year - came out with more points than Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

"Alcaraz just broke into the Top 5!! Djokovic who just won Wimbledon for the 7th time & his 21st Grand Slam is ranked 6th. Shows you what a joke the ranking system in tennis is right now."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz created history by becoming the second youngest player in the 21st century to break into the top-5. Nadal was only a few days shy of his 19th birthday when he breached the top-5 in 2005.

How did Novak Djokovic slide down the rankings despite winning Wimbledon?

The Serb descends to be the World No. 7 after winning Wimbledon

A Grand Slam win fetches the champion 2000 points. Novak Djokovic won 2000 points after winning Wimbledon last year and had to defend them at this year's Championships.

Due to the ATP's decision to remove rankings points from Wimbledon, the Serb did not earn any points despite winning the tournament and losing 2000 points from his title win last year.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl Novak Djokovic has made a grand total of 90 points on hard and grass in 2022 (Dubai ATP 500).

While Nadal still counts 500 points made in Canada in 2019.

Everything you need to know about the fairness of the ATP rankings. Novak Djokovic has made a grand total of 90 points on hard and grass in 2022 (Dubai ATP 500).While Nadal still counts 500 points made in Canada in 2019.Everything you need to know about the fairness of the ATP rankings. https://t.co/kjTekdKltb

Djokovic had earlier lost his World No. 1 place to Daniil Medvedev a couple of weeks before the start of the Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 1 failed to advance past the fourth round of the competition last year and had fewer points (180) to defend than Djokovic did.

Medvedev had earlier lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final and in the semifinals of the Mexican Open before a hernia surgery forced him to miss much of the claycourt season.

Kyrgios lost in the third round at Wimbledon last year and therefore did not have a lot of points to defend this year. While he slipped only five spots in the rankings, the inclusion of points at Wimbledon this year would've allowed the Australian to be in the top-15 of the rankings.

