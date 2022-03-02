How Elina Svitolina stood at the forefront of the tennis world's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Elina Svitolina has been one of the most vocal tennis players in the condemnation of Russia for their invasion of Ukraine. Being a Ukrainian herself, Svitolina has not shied away from criticizing Russa on social media as well as any platform she can find to voice her opinion.

Russia invaded its neighbor a week ago on February 24 with both air and ground forces across different parts of the country, including Odessa, Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital city of Kiev. Ukraine responded by cutting off all diplomatic ties with the aggressor, and several countries around the world have since then expressed their staunch disapproval of Russia's actions.

The tennis fraternity, being a global community, made their opinions known as well, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the situation. Several Russian players too, including World No. 1 Dannil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, joined the call with their "No war!" messages. But none have been as outspoken as the World No. 15.

Elina Svitolina first gave her thoughts on the matter on the same day the invasion took place, sharing a pro-Ukraine video on her social media accounts. She shared the clip along with a message stating that she was proud to be a citizen of Ukraine and called for the world to unite behind her country's self-defense measures.

"I am proud to be Ukrainian. Let us unite in this extremely difficult time for the sake of peace and the future of our state. Glory to Ukraine," Svitolina wrote.

Elina Monfils @ElinaSvitolina



Video made by: dorosh.raw Пишаюся тим, що я українка. Єднаємося у цей надскладний час заради миру та майбутнього нашої держави. Слава УкраїніVideo made by: dorosh.raw Пишаюся тим, що я українка. Єднаємося у цей надскладний час заради миру та майбутнього нашої держави. Слава Україні 💙💛🇺🇦Video made by: dorosh.raw https://t.co/PFz6LqYYRa

She followed it up with further tweets thanking the proud soldiers who had enrolled to defend their country, as well as continued appeals to other countries to lend their support to Ukraine.

"My heart bleeds. We Ukrainians ask for the support and help of the whole full-fledged civilized world," Elina Svitolina wrote. "My sincere thanks to our guys and girls who defend our Motherland."

Elina Monfils @ElinaSvitolina

Ми, украïнцi, просимо підтримку і допомогу всього повномасштабного цивилизованного cвiту..



Щиро дякую нашим хлопцем i дiвчата, якi боронять нашу Батькивщину 🏼 #нівійнівукраїні #україна Mоє серце обливається кров'ю…Ми, украïнцi, просимо підтримку і допомогу всього повномасштабного цивилизованного cвiту..Щиро дякую нашим хлопцем i дiвчата, якi боронять нашу Батькивщину Mоє серце обливається кров'ю…😭Ми, украïнцi, просимо підтримку і допомогу всього повномасштабного цивилизованного cвiту..Щиро дякую нашим хлопцем i дiвчата, якi боронять нашу Батькивщину 🙏🏼🇺🇦 #нівійнівукраїні #україна

Elina Monfils @ElinaSvitolina 🏼 #nowarinukraine #ukraine My heart is bleeding… Another sleepless and terrifying night for Ukrainian people.. PLEASE HELP US TO STOP THE WAR My heart is bleeding… Another sleepless and terrifying night for Ukrainian people.. PLEASE HELP US TO STOP THE WAR 🙏🏼🇺🇦💙💛 #nowarinukraine #ukraine https://t.co/3JnLXZXdnV

The former World No. 3 also retweeted several tweets that echoed the same sentiments, including supporting donation campaigns that collected funds to assist those who were displaced by the war.

Ukraine / Україна @Ukraine Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.



BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1PETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

The 27-year-old also endorsed Daria Saville's campaign to encourage players to wear yellow and blue colored outfits at the upcoming Indian Wells Open. Saville, who was born in Russia but represents Australia on the WTA Tour, wanted to use Ukraine's national colors to draw attention to the issue in the global media.

"Unite," Elina Svitolina tweeted along with a blue and yellow heart to signify Ukraine's national colors.

Elina Svitolina committed to donating her prize money from upcoming tournaments to humanitarian aid programs in Ukraine

Elina Svitolina proclaimed that she will donate her prize money to the Ukrainian army

A few days ago, Elina Svitolina penned a heartfelt letter to her homeland, reminding the country to stay strong and positive in the midst of this troubling time. The World No. 15 declared that she was proud of what her fellow citizens have done so far and announced that she will be redistributing the prize money from her next tournaments to help with relief work in Ukraine.

"I am so proud. See our people, our mothers, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters, our children, they are so brave and strong, fighting to defend You. They are heroes," Svitolina wrote. "I commit to redistribute the prize money of my next tournaments to support army and humanitarian needs and help them to defend You, our country."

At the Monterrey Open, the Ukrainian was scheduled to take on Russia's Anastasia Potapova in her opener. But Svitolina held firm that she would not take on any players from Russia or Belarus until the ITF, ATP and WTA recognized them as neutral athletes without any national affiliations.

"We, Ukrainian players, requested the ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the IOC to accept Russian or Belarussian nationals as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems," Elina Svitolina wrote. "I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarussian tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision."

The request was eventually accepted by the regulatory bodies, and the top seed went on to defeat Potapova in straight sets to secure passage to the second round.

Speaking in her post-victory on-court interview, the former World No. 3 could not hold back her tears. She thanked everyone who stood by Ukraine and remarked that she played the match with renewed vigor because she was "on a mission for her country".

Elina Svitolina will face Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in her next match. Understandably, a lot will be on her mind when she takes to the court. But the top seed will be fighting for something much bigger than herself come Thursday, which is bound to give her the needed motivation to play her best tennis.

