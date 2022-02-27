"You gave me everything and I cherish every piece of you" - Elina Svitolina pens emotional letter amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

In the wake of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina has penned an emotional letter addressing her "Motherland."

Svitolina, who previously called for unity and support after news of multiple explosions hitting the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Odessa first broke, has come forward to share her agony at the raging conflict.

The Ukrainian began by expressing her sadness at being far from her country in such difficult times, saying Ukraine has given her everything and that she cherishes "every piece" of the country.

"Letter to my Motherland, I am currently far away from You, out of sight from my loved ones, far from my people," Svitolina wrote. "But my heart has never felt so warm and filled of Your soul."

"It is difficult to express how special You are. To me You are strong, beautiful and unique," she continued. "You gave me everything and I cherish every piece of You: your culture, your education, your lands, your seas, your cities, your people."

The World No. 15 after winning the Olympics bronze for Ukraine.

Addressing the people of Ukraine, Svitolina said that while her heart was "bleeding," she was proud of her countless "brave" countrymen and countrywomen who were fighting to defend their motherland.

"My people. My people, every day I fear for you," Svitolina wrote. "I am devastated, my eyes won't stop crying, my heart won't stop bleeding. But I am so proud. See our people, our mothers, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters, our children, they are so brave and strong, fighting to defend You. They are heroes,"

Elina Svitolina pledges future prize money to aid Ukraine

Elina Svitolina pledged her future prize money to aid Ukraine.

Svitolina went on to pledge the prize money that she earns in upcoming WTA tournaments to help aid Ukraine in the midst of the conflict.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the 27-year-old said the country was her identity. She ended the letter by expressing hope that the world would "join forces" to protect Ukraine.

"I commit to redistribute the prize money of my next tournaments to support army and humanitarian needs and help them to defend You, our country," she continued. "Ukraine, You unify us, You are our identity, You are our past and our future. We are Ukraine."

"May the world see it and help us join forces to protect you," she continued. "You are in all my thoughts and prayers. You are always with me. I am Ukraine. We are Ukraine. - Elina Svitolina, a proud Ukrainian."

