How Iga Swiatek faces threat to her World No. 1 ranking with the rise of Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek’s dominance in the past year has been so such that anybody replacing her as the World No. 1 has been far-fetched idea until now. The rise of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, however, has proven to be a real threat for the Pole, who faces the fast-approaching possibilty of losing her top spot.

Iga Swiatek ascended the World No. 1 throne on 4 April 2022 by default, following Ashleigh Barty’s retirement. She, however, backed it up by producing outstanding results throughout the year. With highlights such as a 37-match winning streak, nine finals and eight title wins - including two Grand Slams and four WTA 1000s, the 21-year-old accumulated 11,085 year-end ranking points and a staggering lead of over 6,000 points over the then World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

2023, on the other hand, has been a different story for the Pole. The once invincible Iga Swiatek has looked conquerable against the likes of Sabalenka, Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Barbora Krejcikova in the deep stages of tournaments. The quartet have emerged as her threats in the rankings as well.

With 9,625 total ranking points to her name after her latest loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final, the World No. 1 currently holds an attainable lead of 1,744 points over the World No. 2.

It is also worth noting that the 21-year-old is gearing up for the mammoth task of defending 3,000 points as the winner of the Italian Open and the Parisian Grand Slam in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka has no more than 520 points to guard at these events, and given her recent form, the 25-year-old is expected to make it far in these tournaments.

In the ongoing claycourt season itself, the Belarusian has earned 1,305 points against the Pole’s 1,150, thanks to their finals appearances in Stuttgart and Madrid. Thus, as Aryna Sabalenka closes the gap, the possibility of her snatching the World No. 1 spot from Iga Swiatek as early as after the French Open cannot be ignored.

Sportskeeda Tennis



She has won Mutua Madrid Open second time



Aryna Sabalenka takes revenge of Stuttgart loss and beats World No.1 Iga Swiatek on clay court for the first time

Iga Swiatek ranks third in WTA's live Race to the Finals, Aryna Sabalenka leads

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek in the recently concluded Madrid Open

It is worth noting that Australian Open champion and Indian Wells runner-up Aryna Sabalenka holds the top spot in the live Race to the WTA Finals with a hefty collection of 4,830 ranking points after her latest Madrid Open win against Iga Swiatek.

Indian Wells champion and Australian Open & Miami Open runner-up Elena Rybakina comes in second with a gain of 3,276 points this year. The Kazakh is also making a statement in the rankings despite being denied 2,000 ranking points from her 2022 Wimbledon victory. She will be seen holding a new career-high spot of World No. 6, come Monday.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Stuttgart winner Swiatek, who also finished as the runner-up in Dubai and Madrid, ranks third in the race, with 2,930 points accumulated so far this season – a 1,900 points deficit to the leading Belarusian.

Sportskeeda Tennis



Will she overtake Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis too?



Iga Swiatek is one week away from leaving behind Serena Williams in this record

