Elena Rybakina's gamestyle is a "nightmare" for Iga Swiatek, according to tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The Frenchman, who previously coached Serena Williams, feels that Swiatek's struggles against Rybakina of late are a combination of tactical as well as mental factors.

Rybakina has beaten World No. 1 Iga Swiatek quite convincingly in both their tour-level matches so far this season -- at the Australian Open and at Indian Wells, respectively. The Kazakh player also beat the Polish star in an exhibition event late last season.

According to Mouratoglou, Rybakina causes Swiatek a lot of problems with her style of tennis, and the fact that she has now beaten Swiatek thrice in a row has put the Pole on the back foot in the rivalry. He feels that facing Rybakina will be a challenge for the 21-year-old going forward as well.

"Clearly, she (Elena Rybakina) causes her (Iga Swiatek) problems," Mouratoglou said in a video on his Instagram channel. "I think there is a tactical reason and there is a mental reason."

"When you lose several times in a row and, in a way, badly against one player, you have this feeling that she's dangerous, that she's better than you. And its always difficult to compete well against this player," he added.

Mouratoglou highlighted that the rivalry between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic also saw similar situations.

"We've seen that in the past, also on the men's side, and it was interesting what was happening between Rafa, Roger, and Novak."

Mouratoglou further stressed that everything about Rybakina's style of play puts Swiatek in uncomfortable situations during their matches and prohibits the three-time Grand Slam champion from dominating rallies and dictating terms. He pointed out that Rybakina's serve as well as her ability on groundstrokes affects Swiatek.

Most notably, Rybakina did not drop a single set in both matches against the World No. 1 this season.

"I think that Elena Rybakina's type of tennis is a nightmare for Iga Swiatek because she needs to dominate in the rallies. She needs to be on top of the rallies, to dictate and be the boss on the court," Mouratoglou opined.

"She's hurt by Rybakina both on her serve and then in the rallies. She (Rybakina) doesn't move back, she hits hard, she plays flat, she plays fast, and she doesn't miss much, which is a lot. So that's why Iga is very much in trouble against Rybakina," he added.

Iga Swiatek wins Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for second title of the season

Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023.

Iga Swiatek marked her comeback from a rib injury by winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Sunday. Swiatek beat World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to defend her title and also clinch her second WTA title this season after previously having won the Qatar Open. It was also her 13th career title on the professional tour.

Swiatek will now turn her focus towards this week's Madrid Open, where she could face Emma Raducanu in her opening match. A rematch with seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina is also on the cards as the duo could meet in the quarterfinals.

