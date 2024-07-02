How Jannik Sinner inspired Matteo Berrettini to overcome his injury struggles as the duo confirm 2R clash at Wimbledon 2024

Jannik Sinner is currently the Italian shining light in world tennis. The World No. 1 has set the world on fire with his incredible performances and etched his name in history books by becoming the first Italian player ever to win the Australian Open and the first Italian men's player since Adriano Panatta to win a Grand Slam. However, before Sinner's arrival, Matteo Berrettini was considered the future of Italian tennis.

Berrettini was at the peak of his power during 2021 and 2022. The young Italian star reached the final of Wimbledon in 2021 and followed it up with a semifinal run at the Australian Open in 2022. His impressive performances helped the Italian reach his career-best ranking of World No. 6 in 2022, however, injuries have since halted the progress of Berrettini.

After withdrawing from the Australian Open 2024 due to a foot injury, Berrettini is back competing at Wimbledon. The Italian star is set to face Jannik Sinner in the second round in a mouth-watering clash at the Center Court. Despite both players hailing from the same country and competing for silverware, the duo share a great bond off-court.

Matteo Berrettini was seen traveling with the Italian Davis Cup team last year despite his withdrawal due to injury. Jannik Sinner led the Italian team to Davis Cup glory with a win against Australia in the final.

In February, talking about Jannik Sinner after his Australian Open win, Berrettini opened up about the relationship he shares with his Italian counterpart. The 27-year-old claimed that the duo have gotten a lot closer during their Davis Cup run and he has been impressed with Sinner's rise to the top of men's tennis.

Berrettini further added that he intends to use the positive energy from Sinner to help him get back to his best as he aims to make a much-awaited return to tennis. Claiming that Sinner's Australian Open win was miraculous for Italian tennis and gave him hope that he could deliver too, Matteo said (via The Tennis Gazette):

"Sinner did a miracle, I will also use this energy for my tennis. With Jannik, we have a good relationship which has strengthened in recent months. We are different but similar, we pursue the same dream," Matteo Berrettini said.

Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, and Jasmine Paolini are the current torchbearers of Italian tennis. With Lorenzo Musetti and Luca Nardi coming through the ranks, Italian tennis could be potentially looking for a decade of dominance.

Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini set to face off in the second round at Wimbledon

The Italian duo of Sinner and Berrettini are set to clash in the second round of Wimbledon. This will be the second clash between the duo, with Sinner winning their only match in straight sets at the Canadian Open in 2023.

The World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been handed a tough draw at Wimbledon. The 22-year-old had a tricky start to his tournament with a match against German Yannick Hanfmann but managed to win it 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The young Italian is set for another tough outing against Berrettini in the second round.

Matteo Berrettini was cruising in his first-round clash against Marton Fucsovics leading two sets to love before an injury scare. The Italian had back-related trouble and needed on-court treatment, but looked comfortable again winning the match in four sets. Now, with a second-round clash against his in-form compatriot up next, Berrettini will need to be at his best to stand a chance of beating the World No. 1.

