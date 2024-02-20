"We talk often, he's helping me a lot" - Matteo Berrettini opens up about his relationship with Jannik Sinner

Matteo Berrettini has spoken positively about his relationship with Jannik Sinner.

Over the last few months, Berrettini has been troubled by injuries. After being out of action for a few weeks in early 2023 due to a muscle tear, he picked up another long-term injury at the US Open.

During his second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech in New York, he was trailing 4-6, 3-5 when he rolled his right ankle and was forced to retire. He later announced that he had played his last match for the season.

In his absence, Sinner has done Italy proud. Besides putting together fantastic performances on the ATP tour, he also helped his country win the Davis Cup. The Italian has carried his form into 2024, winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Speaking about his younger compatriot, Berrettini stated that he has always had great respect for him and praised his achievements. He also said that the two players have remained in touch during his time away from the men's tour.

“As always, I have great respect for Jannik Sinner, the first time I played him in Monte Carlo I immediately realized that the boy was special. On the one hand it surprises me, on the other it doesn't,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“He is doing crazy things, we are in contact, we talk often, he is helping me a lot, even the Davis Cup has had a spring effect. In tennis we encourage each other, seeing an Italian training with me and playing with me and being up there makes me want to be up there too,” he added.

Jannik Sinner recently stated that he was looking forward to Matteo Berrettini overcoming his injury troubles and making his ATP Tour comeback.

"Jannik Sinner is one of the favorites" - Matteo Berrettini talks up compatriot's Wimbledon title chances

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Jannik Sinner's Australian Open title win has elevated him as one of the title favorites for the remaining Grand Slams this year. Having won his maiden Major in Melbourne, Matteo Berrettini has now backed him to add a second on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon.

At the grass court Slam last year, Sinner looked on song as he beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Diego Schwartzman, Quentin Halys, Daniel Elahi Galan and Roman Safiullin to reach the semifinals.

The 22-year-old, however, couldn't progress further as Novak Djokovic beat him in straight sets. Berrettini has backed Sinner to go all the way this year.

“Favorite Sinner? Yes, he is one of the favorites obviously, if he isn't... Then there is the very expensive clay season, but obviously he is one of the favourites,” he remarked (via Corriere dello Sport).