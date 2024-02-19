Jannik Sinner is hoping for Matteo Berrettini to overcome his injury troubles and make his comeback to the ATP tour.

Berrettini was last seen in action at the 2022 US Open, where he lost to Arthur Rinderknech in the second round. He was down 6-4, 5-3 when he rolled his right ankle and was forced to retire. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist later announced on social media that he had played his last match for the season.

Berrettini, who also missed a few weeks of action last year due to a tear in an oblique muscle, was expected to take part in the 2024 Australian Open, where he was set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a high-profile first-round match. However, he withdrew from the event citing a foot injury, giving the Greek player free passage into the second round.

In the former World No. 6's absence, rising star Sinner has represented Italy with pomp. He helped his country win the Davis Cup at the end of 2023 and clinched his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne last month.

In a recent interview, Sinner reflected on Berrettini's injury struggles and hoped to see his compatriot put his injury troubles behind him and return to action soon.

"He has had many injuries, we hope he returns. It is not right to forget his successes. We Italians are a nice group, we all respect each other even if we are all different," he told Vanity Fair.

"We have a wonderful relationship" - Matteo Berrettini on his relationship with Jannik Sinner

Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup Final in Malaga, Spain.

Jannik Sinner had recently expressed his desire to see Matteo Berrettini compete on the men's circuit again. It wasn't the first time the youngster has spoken highly about his older compatriot.

After Italy's Davis Cup win last year, he praised Berrettini for supporting the team from the sidelines after he was unavailable to play due to injury troubles.

At an event in Italy to celebrate Italy's Davis Cup win, Berrettini said that he was happy to hear Sinner's words and stated that the two players have a very good relationship.

"Sinner's words make me very happy because I know they are true and honest. We have a wonderful relationship, perhaps even improved in this period. He was also close to me after Malaga, we spoke for a long time. We are different but also similar," he said. (via Eurosport)