How has Novak Djokovic fared in clay season heading into French Open?

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic isn't having the kind of claycourt season he would have expected going into the French Open later this month.

The 35-year-old had made a blistering start to the year, winning his first 15 matches. That included title runs at Adelaide 1 and a record-extending 10th title - which was also a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title - at the Australian Open.

However, after his perfect 15-0 start to the year was ended by eventual winner Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai semifinals, Djokovic has struggled to replicate the same level of dominance on European claycourts, mostly due to injury and running into an inspired opponent.

Following his exit at the Italian Open on Wednesday, the 35-year-old will head into Roland Garros without a claycourt semifinal on the season. So, let's have a look at how the Serb fared in the build-up to the second Grand Slam of the year:

#1 Monte-Carlo - Djokovic lost to Lorenzo Musetti in 3rd round

Djokovic (right) lost to Musetti in the Monte-Carlo third round.

Back in action at the Principality after missing the Sunshine Double due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, Djokovic showed signs of rust in his first claycourt match of the season.

Against Ivan Gakhov - ranked 198th in the world and playing only one ATP Tour match previously - Djokovic uncharacteristically struggled. The first break of the match went the qualifier's way - who led 4-3 - before the Serb got back on serve.

Djokovic clinched the keenly contested opener 7-5 in the tiebreak before cruising to the finish line with a 6-2 second set. He admitted that his level of play was not up to scratch:

"It was probably, you can call it this way, an ugly tennis win for me today. I haven't played my best, particularly in the first set. I kind of expected that that’s going to happen in a way with swirly conditions, a lot of wind today.”

In the next round against Lorenzo Musetti, though, Djokovic met his match. The Serb had actually started well, leading by a set and 4-2 in the second before the Italian reeled off four straight games to force a decider.

Musetti saw three match points come and go before registering the biggest win of his career as Djokovic dropped serve eight times. The Serb had no qualms admitting he played 'terribly':

“Well, (my) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly,”

#2 Banja Luka - lost in quarterfinals to Dusan Lajovic

The Serb crashed out in the last eight.

Top seed Novak Djokovic was the overwhelming favorite at the inaugural ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 35-year-old looked far from his fluent best in his opener - even dropping the first set against Luca Van Assche - before pulling through in three sets. Djokovic was a runaway favorite against his next opponent - Dusan Lajovic - who had won only four games in two previous meetings against his illustrious compatriot.

However, a competitive clash ensued. Djokovic - who struggled with a right elbow injury - dropped serve at 4-4. That allowed Lajovic to serve out the opener, and the much-expected fightback from Djokovic never materialized.

He surrendered serve late in the second set as a tiebreak ensued. Lajovic clinched that 8-6 for his first win against Djokovic, who was left to rue squandering 15 of 16 break points in the match. The then World No. 70 Lajovic, meanwhile, would go on to win the tournament.

#3 Italian Open - lost in quarterfinals to Holger Rune

Djokovic crashed out in the last eight in Rome.

Two losses in three matches were hardly ideal heading into Roland Garros. Djokovic pulled out of the Madrid Masters due to his right elbow issues, but his return in Rome didn't go according to plan.

Returning to action after three weeks, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic opened his campaign for a seventh Italian Open title against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Serb edged out a tight first set on a tiebreak before running through the second - conceding just two games - to book his place in the third round. Djokovic faced a stern test against Grigor Dimitrov, though.

After taking the opener 6-3, Djokovic looked on course for a routine win when he led 4-2. However, the Bulgarian reeled off four straight games to force a decider. To his credit, though, Djokovic reasserted his ascendancy in the contest, dropping only one game to reach the fourth round.

Djokovic raced to a 3-0 lead against Cameron Norrie, who saved three set points before the Serb drew first blood. The two players exchanged breaks at the start of the second set before Djokovic broke at 4-4, serving out victory by converting his second match point to reach his 17th straight Rome quarterfinal.

In a rain-marred last-eight clash against Holger Rune, Djokovic was slow off the blocks, as he dropped the opener 6-2. The Serb rallied to force a decider but fell behind 4-0 in the third set and never recovered. Rune eventually closed out the set 6-2.

Having also beaten him in the Paris final last year, Rune is now 2-1 against the Serb. Djokovic slumped to 5-3 on clay heading into Roland Garros, where he's a two-time champion.

