How Novak Djokovic inspired Jakub Mensik to start playing tennis, leading to dream Miami Open final match-up for teenager

The battle line for the Miami Open final has been drawn, with fourth-seed Novak Djokovic scheduled to face Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic on Sunday, March 30. While Djokovic will be gunning for his 41st Masters 1000 title, Mensik will aim to win his first.

Mensik beat Taylor Fritz in a thrilling three-setter in the semifinal, while Djokovic got the better of Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

Jakub Mensik considers Djokovic as his idol

Mensik is undoubtedly one of the most talented youngsters in tennis at the moment. He seems destined for big things in the future. In fact, the big things could start happening to him as early as on Sunday, should he be able to beat the 37-year-old Serb.

Mensik has admitted in the past that he draws his inspiration from his opponent in Sunday's final. In an interview in 2024, Mensik said about Djokovic (via Tennis365),

"Because of him, I started to play tennis. When I was young and starting to play tennis, he was already on the top. So I was like, ‘Wow, he’s really good’. He [won] a lot of Grand Slams. And right now, when I’m 19 and he’s still playing, I have this chance to play against him."

“Of course, when I started to play, there was one wish – to play against him. So I’m really happy that it came true, and that I can play with him. We’ll see which level I am on Friday,” he added.

The young Czech will now play against his idol, which is going to be their second clash. Djokovic won the first match between the two.

Mensik has a powerful serve and served 25 aces against Fritz in the semifinal. In that aspect, his game is already superior to that of his idol. The Czech has a very good backhand as well, just like his idol. However, the Czech is yet to develop the incredible tenacity and precision in strokes, which have come to define Djokovic over the years.

However, tennis fans worldwide will be keen to watch a young prodigy fighting it out against one of the biggest legends of the game. Should the youngster manage to put it past the master, it will be one of the biggest achievements by a teenager in recent times in tennis.

Mensik has improved his ranking considerably during the last couple of years

The 19-year-old Czech is ranked 54th in the world at the moment and has made rapid strides in the tennis world during the past couple of years. In March 2023, he was ranked outside the top-300 in the world. He broke into the top-50 earlier this year and has now reached his first career ATP final in Miami.

Mensik had reached the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year. However, reaching the final in Miami is the pinnacle of his nascent career so far.

