From Wimbledon to Laver Cup: How did Roger Federer fare in his last tournament across various categories?

Roger Federer - widely regarded as one of the finest players in tennis history - called time on his illustrious career at the Laver Cup last weekend.

The 41-year-old racked up stellar numbers during his 24-year-career: 1251 singles match wins, 103 titles - including 20 Majors, six ATP Finals and 28 Masters 1000s - and 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1. Renowned for his signature single-handed backhand and effortless style of play, Federer was a tennis purist's delight, and his legacy goes far beyond numbers.

Making his tour debut in 1998, Federer locked horns with multiple generations of players and made many a world-class player look utterly ordinary when he was in his prime. However, success never got to his head. The Swiss maestro was a quintessential gentleman both on and off the court, and his greatness transcended the sport.

Thanks to his style of play, Federer had no significant injury layoffs for the first two decades of his career. However, as age caught up, his wobbly knees went under the knife thrice. Following his third knee operation since Wimbledon last year, Federer was out of action for more than a year and dropped out of the ATP rankings due to inactivity.

He announced that the Laver Cup would be his final tournament - where he played his last competitive match - albeit in doubles - on Friday with his arch-rival and good friend Rafael Nadal. The legendary pair almost pulled off a win - squandering a match point - before going down to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a match tiebreak.

However, the result did not matter much that night, and fans at the O2 Arena were overwhelmed with emotion as Federer bade a tearful farewell to the sport.

Despite his last tournament seeing Team Europe lose the Laver Cup for the first time, the tournament was a celebration of Federer's record career. On that note, here's a look at how the legendary Swiss fared in his last appearance across various tournament categories on tour:

#Team Events - Laver Cup 2022 - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lose to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Team events aren't a tournament category on tour per se, but it's worth mentioning, as Roger Federer's last competitive outing came in a team tourmanent. However, a fairy-tale ending wasn't to be, as Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe denied the 41-year-old a winning farewell.

Taking to the courts competitively for the first time in 14 months, Federer fared well on serve - holding serve all five times across two sets. However, he didn't serve and volley, and his movement seemed inhibited, leaving Nadal to do the bulk of the work from the back of the court.

Nevertheless, the legendary pair - despite Federer's limited mobility - twice came within two points of victory in the second set - and within one point in the match tiebreak before falling short.

The match point was on Federer's serve but went begging. The next point on the Swiss' serve also went Team World's way - giving them match point - which Sock converted with a winner down the line after wrong-footing Nadal.

The three-time Laver Cup winner played 12 matches across singles and doubles at the team event.

While he won all six of his singles matches - the last of them against John Isner in 2019 - Federer won only two of his doubles matches. One of his two doubles wins came with Nadal (against Sock and Sam Querrey) in 2017 and the other with Alexander Zverev (against Sock and Denis Shapovalov) in 2019.

#Grand Slam - Wimbledon 2021 (QF) - Roger Federer loses to Hubert Hurkacz

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

In what turned out to be his final appearance at a Grand Slam - or for that matter in singles - Roger Federer suffered a straight-set defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year.

Making his 22nd appearance at the grasscourt Major - where he's a record eight-time champion - Federer reached his 18th Wimbledon quarterfinal (seventh on the trot). However, hindered by a knee issue, the Swiss star met his match in Hurkacz, who was playing in a Major quarterfinal for the first time.

After dropping the opener, Federer looked competitive in the second set - which he lost in a tiebreak - before running out of steam in the third - where he failed to win a game. That marked the first time in 221 grasscourt matches Federer was bageled (losing a set 6-0).

Never. The last time Roger Federer lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon was...Never.

With his retirement at the Laver Cup, the 20-time Grand Slam winner ends with a Major record of 369-60. That includes a record 105 wins at Wimbledon and 102 at the Australian Open. Federer also won 89 matches at the US Open and 73 at Roland Garros.

#ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai 2019 (QF) - Roger Federer loses to Alexander Zverev

2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 7

Roger Federer made his last Masters 1000 appearance in Shanghai in 2019. Against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, the Swiss made a slow start, dropping the first set.

Federer responded by winning the opening two games in the second, but it was Zverev who served for the match, finding himself three match points up on serve. Federer, though, saved all of them and two more before winning the ensuing tiebreak to force a decider.

However, Zverev regained control of proceedings and benefitted from a rare outburst from Federer, which attracted a point penalty before serving out the victory.

En un partidazo, Alexander Zverev le ganó a Roger Federer por 6-3 6-7 6-3 y está en las semifinales del Masters 1000 de Shanghai. ¡Qué enorme triunfo, Sascha!

The German would go on to lose to Daniil Medvedev in the final. Meanwhile, Federer became the oldest Masters 1000 winner earlier in the year when he triumphed in Miami.

Federer's tally of Masters 1000 match wins (381-108) is only surpassed by Rafael Nadal (406).

#ATP 500 - Halle 2021 (2R) - Roger Federer loses to Felix Auger-Aliassime

28th Noventi Open - Day 5

Roger Federer came up short against young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round in Halle last year.

Making his 18th appearance at the ATP 500 tournament, the ten-time winner made a brisk start, taking the opener. However, Federer ran out of steam - winning only five games in the remainder of the match - to suffer his earliest exit in Halle.

Felix Auger Aliassime beats 10 times champion Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the QFs in Halle.



4th career top 10 win for the 20yo, who beats his idol & not the ideal preparation for Wimbledon from Federer, who looked very disappointed in the 3rd set.

It was the young Canadian's fourth top-10 win as Federer wondered what might have been.

#ATP 250 - Geneva 2021 (2R) - Roger Federer loses to Pablo Andujar

2022 Australian Open: Day 6

Playing for the first time in Geneva last year, a rusty Roger Federer failed to get going against Spaniard Pablo Andujar in the second round.

In his first claycourt match in almost two years, Federer lost the opening set to the Spaniard before taking the next to force a decider. However, Andujar regained control of proceedings and denied the Swiss his first win on claycourts in nearly two years in Geneva.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Pablo Andujar wins the last four games to defeat Federer 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his first match back on clay since 2019 in Geneva Pablo spoils the Swiss partyPablo Andujar wins the last four games to defeat Federer 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his first match back on clay since 2019 in Geneva Pablo spoils the Swiss party 😯Pablo Andujar wins the last four games to defeat Federer 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his first match back on clay since 2019 in Geneva https://t.co/NqIUmzqBtu

Earlier in the year - coming back from a year-long injury layoff - Roger Federer lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in another ATP 250 tournament (Qatar Open) in the quarterfinals.

