How Serena Williams's family won hearts at US Open: The best pictures of mother Oracene, husband Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia from the New York Grand Slam

Along with Serena Williams' incredible display of tennis and her trademark fighting ability, a regular feature of her matches over the years has been the presence of a strong contingent in her player's box, highlighted by the support from her family. At the 2022 US Open as well, her family members were present throughout her campaign.

While Williams attracted rousing support from fans with every point she won, her player's box too captured the attention of tennis fans as they cheered her on.

Serena Williams' mother, Oracene Price, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia Ohanian were present during her 2022 US Open campaign as she bid farewell to her career and home Grand Slam tournament. Among them, her mother Oracene is known for her calm demeanor regardless of the stakes in her daughter's matches.

1/3 of The Three Stooges @SENTRAVlN The mystery of how Oracene has been able to sleep through Serena Williams matches for 25+ years while everyone else is in cardiac arrest needs to be solved #USOpen2022 The mystery of how Oracene has been able to sleep through Serena Williams matches for 25+ years while everyone else is in cardiac arrest needs to be solved #USOpen2022 https://t.co/mpban7Xn0P

Oracene Price has been known for her composed attitude throughout the careers of both Venus and Serena Williams. She is often unruffled in any situation in their matches and has won the hearts of fans at the ongoing US Open as well. Price has also played a massive role in honing her daughters' tennis skills from a young age and has always been part of their strong support system.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King also recently praised Oracene Price and posted a picture with her.

While Alexis Ohanian, Rennae Stubbs, other members of Williams' family, and even golf legend Tiger Woods were animated in support of Williams, Price was her calm self throughout.

The father-daughter bond: Best moments from Serena Williams' US Open campaign, ft. Alexis and Olympia Ohanian

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was quite energetic while supporting his better half through all three matches of her 2022 US Open campaign. Ohanian was often on his feet with words of encouragement and fist pumps during key moments in Williams' matches.

Olympia was also a bundle of energy and joy as she cheered on for her mother. Her adorable moment during Williams' entry for her first-round match earlier this week also won many hearts in the tennis community.

The five-year-old, who joined her father in the player's box at Arthur Ashe Stadium, also wore a dress matching that of her mother's as she captured the special moment with her own camera.

Meanwhile, the shirt sported by Ohanian during Williams' match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday was also adored by many watching as it featured an animated Olympia cheering for her mother.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything" - Serena Williams

Moments after bowing out of what was her final appearance at the US Open, an emotional Serena Williams thanked her parents, Richard and Oracene, along with the rest of her family and support staff for their great support over the years. She highlighted the contributions of her parents and sister Venus Williams in her tennis career.

"Thank you Daddy! I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh my god. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades...It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, if there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," Williams said in her on-court interview.

"Just everyone from Jill to Isha to my sister Lyn, to my husband, Olympia, to Jarmere. Everyone in that box there today. Alexis, Kristy, Derrick. It's been a fun ride," she added.

