×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

How significant is Roger Federer’s 9th Swiss Indoors Title?

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
41   //    28 Oct 2018, 22:31 IST

Federer needed to win a title to get back his self-confidence after his recent patchy form
Federer needed to win a title to get back his self-confidence after his recent patchy form

It is only fitting that Roger Federer brought an end to his title drought since June this year by winning his 9th title at his home tournament – the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors title at Basel.

In the intervening period since he won at Stuttgart, he has suffered some shocking losses to journeymen like John Millman at the US Open and has seen victories snatched away from winning positions, most notably at his happy hunting ground of Wimbledon, by Kevin Anderson. Ironically, the day Roger lifted the 99th title of his hallowed career, his Wimbledon nemesis won the biggest title of his career at Vienna.

For someone who has won twenty Grand Slams and twenty-seven Masters 1000 titles, an ATP 500 title may not seem a big deal. However, that may have been true for Roger a few years ago when he was young and winning Grand Slams and other big tournaments for fun – well, almost.

But at age thirty-seven, when most athletes, and not just tennis players, are happy sitting at home and playing with their kids, Federer defies age and convention to keep competing and winning. Every time he goes through a bad patch, as has been the case in the last few months, there is talk of his possible retirement.

Though he has nothing left to prove to anybody, an extended title drought could sow seeds of doubt in his mind and hasten his decision to bid adieu to the game that he so dearly loves.

Roger is back!
Roger is back!

This victory at Basel is significant for Roger, not in terms of proving his detractors wrong, but in reassuring himself of his place among the best of tennis players now. Whether he admits it or not, his recent struggles at his favoured grass and hard courts must have dented his confidence a bit. He badly needed to bring back that self-confidence and a title run at his most successful tournament was exactly what the doctor ordered.

What must have also pleased Federer the most, apart from of course winning the title, is the fact that he produced two of his most assured performances in his last two matches, against Daniil Medvedev and Marius Copil. Now that he has won his 99th title, could he make a serious push for his hundredth at the Paris Masters?

It suddenly seems quite probable, even with a seemingly invincible Novak Djokovic and a well-rested Rafael Nadal, in the fray.

Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Swiss Indoors Tennis Roger Federer Marius copil Greatest Tennis Players of All Time
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Final Preview: Roger Federer Clear...
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors 2018: Roger Federer enters quarterfinals,...
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors: Federer digs deep to reach Basel second round
RELATED STORY
Why Basel Open is Roger Federer's best chance for a...
RELATED STORY
ATP 500 Swiss Open Preview: Roger Federer handed...
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors 2018: 5 players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Does Federer have enough in his tank to win his 21st...
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis roundup: Prajnesh Gunneswaran shines in...
RELATED STORY
Federer wins ninth Swiss Indoors crown, moves one away...
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka withdraws from Swiss Indoors as Cilic wins opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us