Ashleigh Barty's popularity will soon match Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman & Roger Federer's: Marketing expert Andrew Condon 

In a recent interview with Tennis 365, marketing expert Andrew Condon said Ashleigh Barty is en route to becoming as popular as Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth, and 20-time Slam champion Roger Federer following her Australian Open triumph.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty lifted her third Grand Slam title on Sunday after defeating Danielle Collins in straight sets in the final of the Australian Open. The Australian didn't lose a single set for the entire fortnight and became the first homegrown champion at the Melbourne Major in over four decades.

Condon felt Barty's recent triumph has made her a household name in Australia, and predicted that she could soon become the "most marketable person" in the country.

“There’s no doubt that becoming the first Australian to win the Australian Open in 44 years will change how many Australians are aware of her, and the way she went about it will also increase her likeability,” said Condon.

"You’d probably go as far as saying she’s on the cusp of becoming Australia’s most marketable person, before the Open her awareness was at 76% – Roger Federer’s was at 85%," added the marketing expert.

Condon further stated that famous Australian actors like Hugh Jackman, known for his role in Wolverine, and Chris Hemsworth, who portrayed Thor in the Avengers, currently enjoy an awareness of 90%. He expects Barty to reach those levels soon.

“Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth have awareness of 90%, she will be thrust into that stratosphere and from a marketability perspective, that’s significant and testament to her on-court performances," mentioned Condon.

"I've just been so grateful that I've had the opportunity to do something that not many people get to do"- Ashleigh Barty on winning Australian Open 2022

Ashleigh Barty with the Australian Open 2022 title

In an interview with WTA Insider after her Australian Open victory, Barty revealed she was "so grateful" for getting a chance to do something "that not many people get to do."

Ash Barty joins the WTA Insider Podcast after her historic "Being able to embrace the outside noise and embrace the pressure, as they call it, for me that isn't pressure. It's just fun."Ash Barty joins the WTA Insider Podcast after her historic #AusOpen victory. wtainsider.libsyn.com/champions-corn… "Being able to embrace the outside noise and embrace the pressure, as they call it, for me that isn't pressure. It's just fun."Ash Barty joins the WTA Insider Podcast after her historic #AusOpen victory. wtainsider.libsyn.com/champions-corn…

"I think it's not the satisfaction, it's just the opportunity. I've just been so grateful that I've had the opportunity to do something that not many people get to do. And I think being able to really enjoy it has been the most satisfactory thing, actually being able to enjoy the experience," said Barty.

The three-time Slam winner said her experience over the last fortnight in Melbourne has been "incredible."

"It's been the most incredible experience of the last fortnight to probably play my best Slam. I think each Slam has been really, really different, but the way that I've been able to really enjoy it and embrace it and just be free and play like me over these last two weeks has been the most enjoyable part," she said.

Barty has occupied the top spot in the WTA rankings since August 2019.

