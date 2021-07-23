Hugo Dellien claims Novak Djokovic is "one of the best in history", says facing the Serb at the Olympics is the "best moment of my life"

Hugo Dellien recently gave his thoughts on his upcoming match against 20-time Major winner Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics. The Bolivian has never faced the Serb before and is looking forward to the challenge of locking horns with the World No. 1.

While most players would shy away from the prospect of facing Djokovic in his current form, Dellien is rejoicing at the opportunity.

The Bolivian, who made the cut for the Tokyo Games at the 11th hour, took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal how much it meant to him to represent his country at the quadrennial event.

"Some say it's bad luck that I get the number 1 in the world in the first round," Dellien wrote on Twitter. "I think and tell them, you entered the Olympic Games at the last minute when you didn't even think you were going to play and it turns out that now you are fulfilling your maximum dream..."

Algunos dicen que es mala suerte que me toque el número 1 del mundo en primera ronda! Pienso y les digo, entras a ultimo momento a unos Juegos Olímpicos cuando ni siquiera pensabas que ibas a jugar y resulta de que ahora estas cumpliendo tu sueño máximo.... — Hugo Dellien (@hugo_dellien) July 22, 2021

Djokovic recently clinched his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, thus equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's all-time tally. The Serb is gunning for the elusive Calendar Golden Slam, i.e. winning all four Majors and the Olympic singles gold in the same year.

As such, Dellien believes facing Djokovic will be one of the greatest moments of his life.

"And in case something was missing to make it really crazy, to play against the number 1 in the world (Novak Djokovic), one of the best in history, I return to you to ask is bad luck? For me it is... the best moment of my life!!!" Dellien added.

Y por si algo faltaba para que realmente sea una locura todo esto es jugar contra el numero 1 del mundo, uno de los mejores de la historia, para mi el futuro mas ganador de la historia del Tenis y ahora en su mejor momento, te vuelvo a preguntar es mala suerte? Para mi es.... — Hugo Dellien (@hugo_dellien) July 22, 2021

"I will never forget this in my life" - Hugo Dellien on representing Bolivia against Novak Djokovic at the Olympics

Dellien also expressed his gratitude to be representing his country on such a big stage against one of the greatest players in the world in the shape of Djokovic.

"The most beautiful thing about all this is to see my flag there!!! Competing and sharing with the best athletes in the worldooooo!!! This is happening to me I will never forget it in my life!! Thank you for giving me this beautiful moment in my life!!" Dellien wrote.

Dellien has spent most of his career playing on clay. The Bolivian has contested only 16 matches on hardcourts in his career, winning five of them. However, his poor record on the surface hasn't deterred him from looking forward to the prospect of facing Djokovic.

Edited by Arvind Sriram