“I am proud and honored to be the first Arab woman to play the Mubadala World Tennis Championship" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur will become the first Arab female tennis player to feature at the Mubadala Tennis Championship. Speaking about the remarkable accomplishment, Jabeur said she was "proud and honored" to be playing at the exhibition event.

“I am proud and honored to be the first Arab woman to play the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. 2021 has been a terrific year for me and I know that the Championship is the best start to an exciting 2022 season," Jabeur said.

Jabeur will compete at the tournament, due to Emma Raducanu's last-minute withdrawal after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ons Jabeur will face Belinda Bencic in her first match in Abu Dhabi. Their head-to-head battle currently stands at 1-0 in favor of the Swiss player.

Ons Jabeur is the first Arab woman to make the top 10 of the WTA rankings

This is not the first time Ons Jabeur has registered her name in the history books. After reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells in 2021, the Tunisian star became the first Arab player to rank inside the WTA top 10.

"This is a dream coming true. Top 10 I know is the beginning. I know I deserve this place from a long time since I was playing well. But I want to prove that I deserve to be here, I deserve to be one of the top 10 players," remarked Jabeur after achieving the historic feat.

In 2021, Jabeur participated in a total of 20 tournaments. Highlights of her season include victory at the Birmingham Classic and runner-up finishes at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic and MUSC Health Women's Open. She also made the semifinals at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Unfortunately, Jabeur injured herself during her first-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2021 Kremlin Cup and hasn't played since then. On her comeback at the Mubadala Tennis Championship, Ons Jabeur will look to recapture the form she had earlier in the year.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala