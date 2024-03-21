"I don't have it in me anymore, I just don't... It's not in the cards for me" - When Andre Agassi ruled out competing in the Davis Cup ever again

Andre Agassi claimed in 2001, rather shockingly, that it would be unlikely of him to participate anymore in the Davis Cup.

The American entered that year's Australian Open as the defending champion and started with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-3 win over Jiri Vanek. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Andre Agassi proclaimed that he would not compete in the Davis Cup, citing the format and the already hectic tour schedule. The American asserted that he did not have it in himself to play in the tournament anymore.

"Well, a couple reasons. I think I'll start first and foremost with the format of Davis Cup is really not something that over the years has proven to me as a high likelihood of changing," Andre Agassi said.

"Every year I hear if I just commit and we win, it gives us a better position to change the format of the demands of Davis Cup and you know, me participating isn't going to have any influence on that anymore. I think that leads into probably just as strong of a reason, I don't have it in me anymore. I just don't," he added.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion further added that a format was needed that worked for everybody and a lot of things needed to be discussed in order for that to happen.

"It's not really even this year. It's until there's a format that works for everybody, and, you know, I'm not the kind of guy to just call out a problem without feeling like there's solutions to it. I believe there are solutions to it. But a lot of people need to get together to make it happen, and I'm just a little skeptical if that's going to happen. And I certainly know by participating, it's just not in the cards for me," he added.

Agassi did compete in one last edition of the Davis Cup in 2005. He played in the United States' first-round match of the World Group against Croatia, where he beat Ivan Ljubicic in straight sets.

Andre Agassi won three Davis Cup titles with the United States

Andre Agassi was a part of three Davis Cup-winning squads with the United States during his career.

The first of these came in 1990, when the Americans played Australia in the final. Agassi won the opening match of the tie against Richard Fromberg and later played future coach Darren Cahill. Both players won a set each before Agassi retired. However, the United States had already won by then and eventually registered a 3-2 victory.

The Americans then reached the final of the 1991 Davis Cup, where they faced France. He won the opening match of the tie against Guy Forget to give his team the lead. However, the French bounced back to win the final 3-1.

Agassi's second Davis Cup win with the United States came in 1992, when they defeated Switzerland in the final. He won the opening match of the final against Jakob Hlasek and the United States eventually won 3-1.

Agassi was also a part of the 1995 Davis Cup where he beat Andrea Gaudenzi and Mats Wilander in the quarterfinal and semifinal ties against Italy and Sweden respectively. He did not play in the final where the United States defeated Russia 3-2 in the final.

All-in-all, Agassi won 30 out of 36 matches at the Davis Cup.

