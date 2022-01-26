"I asked myself: what would Novak do?" - Daniil Medvedev on what sparked his two-set comeback in Australian Open QF

Daniil Medvedev came back from two sets down to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday and seal a spot in the final four of the 2022 Australian Open.

This was only the second time in his career that the Russian had successfully overturned a two-set deficit, having previously done so against Marin Cilic at Wimbledon last year.

In his post-match on-court interview, the World No. 2 was asked what tactical changes he made while trailing and how he managed to turn the match around. Medvedev revealed he asked himself what 20-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic would have done in a similar situation.

““He was all over me to be honest, I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if people are going to like it, but I asked myself ‘what would Novak do," Medvedev said.

Djokovic doesn't lead the charts when it comes to overturning a two-set deficit. But his steely resolve, which he has showcased in the biggest of matches, has placed him in a league of his own. More than the quantity or quality of such comebacks, perhaps it is the similar nature of Djokovic and Medvedev's gamestyles that prompted such a response from the Russian.

Medvedev and Djokovic are alike in the aspect that they suffocate their opponents with consistent groundstrokes. The 25-year-old even alluded to this quality in his interview, saying he wanted to make Auger-Aliassime fully earn his victory.

"I am gonna make him work. If he wants to win it, he needs to fight till the last point. Even if it's 5-0 40-0 for him, I am going to try to make him tired for the next match," Medvedev said.

While praising Djokovic for his mentality, Medvedev ensured he did not overlook the Serb's two greatest rivals -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Federer jointly holds the record for overturning the highest number of two-set deficits (10), while the sport has hardly ever witnessed a greater point-for-point fighter than Nadal.

The Russian lauded the trio for winning tons of matches from precarious positions.

“What came to my mind was that he was one of the greatest champions, or Rafa or Roger to be honest, they’ve won so many matches," Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev two wins away from maiden Australian Open title

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 10

Daniil Medvedev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday in a repeat of their last-four showdown in 2021.

The Russian, who lost last year's final to Novak Djokovic, can become the first male player in the Open Era to win his second Grand Slam title at the Major immediately following his first.

Also Read Article Continues below

If he beats Tsitsipas, he will face either Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

Edited by Arvind Sriram