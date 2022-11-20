"I became a husband and a father, I became a Man" - Alexis Ohanian recalls his wedding to Serena Williams 5 years ago

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been married for five years. To celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Ohanian posted pictures from their wedding and looked back fondly at some of the memories he has made with Williams and his daughter Olympia.

Ohanian stated that becoming a husband and father made him a better man and that he "couldn't have a more amazing partner" in Serena Williams.

"5 years ago. 11-16-17. I became a husband and a father — I became a Man. Thanks, S we're on this journey together and I couldn't have a more amazing partner," Ohanian captioned his post.

The 39-year-old also posted a video of his wedding day on Instagram. In a heartfelt message, he said that this was their best anniversary yet and that he was "grateful for everything our little family is building together."

"This is late for our Anniversary, but it's been quite a week. We had a lovely day together and @serenawilliams and I agreed this was our best Anniversary yet. I'm lucky to have an amazing partner in this journey. It hasn't all been easy, but making that commitment to Serena and Olympia on 11.16.17 will always be one of my best life decisions. It wasn't just an amazing weekend in New Orleans, it was the day I became a Man. Grateful for everything our little family is building together. Thanks @russroe for chopping this video for me," Ohanian wrote.

"She is an influencer but she is larger than life" - Wilson Smith on Serena Williams

Nike Design Director Wilson Smith recently described Serena Williams as "larger than life."

Smith recalled designing tennis boots for the 23-time Grand Slam champion during a Tiktok conversation with the University of Oregon.

"One of my favorite stories that I can think of was working with Serena, and Serena is amazing," Smith said. "I was watching her shoes, she was always wearing boots, so I said, 'What do you think about a tennis boot?' She's like, 'Oh I love the tennis boot', and she signed up. So, I created these boots and it was really fun, they kind of had a spat on top."

Serena Williams donned the boots during her warm-up at the 2004 US Open. Smith, however, revealed that many people didn't want the tennis star to wear the boots as they were "over the top."

"So, Serena wears these boots at the US Open and she comes out there in 2004. 2004 US Open, she's wearing these boots, the cameras are flashing like she's on a Paris runway," he continued. "That night, they told me at the US Open, 'Hey, we don't want her wearing those boots, that's like, too much, too over the top.' I say, 'Okay it's cool, we just wanted her to warm-up anyway."

Smith went on to describe how Serena Williams "crushed her opponent" and was photographed wearing the boots the next day on the front page of USA Today.

""So, she wore em, she zipped them off after the warm-ups, she went on and crushed her opponent, it was a great night. The next day, USA Today, was a big picture on the front page on the upper left hand corner with the boots. And the amazing thing was all the images which were taken during the tournament were all taken during the warm-ups," Smith said.

""She never warmed during the match and it showed how Serena pushes beyond the edge of the game itself. She is an influencer but she is larger than life. That's one of my fun stories," he added.

