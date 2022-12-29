"I had the best teammates" - Eugenie Bouchard all praise for her team 'Kites' following the World Tennis League

Canadian tennis sensation Eugenie Bouchard recently lavished praise on her team 'Kites' following the conclusion of the World Tennis League in Dubai.

Bouchard recently returned to action in the inaugural World Tennis League after an injury layoff. She was a part of the team Kites alongside World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune, and Sania Mirza.

The Kites advanced to the finals, where they faced The Hawks but were unable to win the title. The Hawks' Elena Rybakina defeated World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the opening women's singles match. Meanwhile, The Kites' Felix Auger-Alliassime defeated Alexander Zverev in the men's singles.

Later, Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of The Hawks defeated Holger Rune and Sania Mirza in straight sets, thus taking ownership of the title.

Despite the loss, Eugenie Bouchard's latest Instagram post depicts how the Kites had a great time playing with each other. The former World No. 5 gushed about her team, stating she had the best teammates ever and had an epic week at the tournament.

"Epic week for the first ever @worldtennisleague! I had the best teammates! Kites 4 life," Bouchard wrote.

"It was something I wanted to release as I came back on tour" - Eugenie Bouchard launches a brand new T-shirt

Eugenie Bouchard recently collaborated with her sponsor 'New Balance' to launch her new t-shirt. It has a vivid logo of the Canadian ace on the front and the word 'Genie' with the number 22 on the back. The shirts are currently available for sale only in the United States.

Bouchard took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. He explained that she designed the shirt as she felt tennis fans needed something to represent the players they supported.

"I just got the news that my T-shirt is now live. To quickly give some background, I obviously play in individual sport so we don't have jerseys and I always thought it would be cool to be able to give fans something they could wear to like represent the player that they support," Bouchard said.

"So, I have always wanted to create a jersey, which is why we have this pic of me in the front and on the back. It says 'Genie' with a number," she continued.

She also stated that the number 22 on the back of the t-shirt represented her return to the tour in 2022 following her injury hiatus.

"I picked all the colors. I took all the time to design this during my injury break. It was something I wanted to release as I came back on tour and that's what the 22 represents, the year 2022, which is very important for me, my comeback on tour and to celebrate this with new balance, and all of you guys just mean so much to me," Bouchard said.

