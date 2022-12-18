"Year starting early this year" - Eugenie Bouchard on her way to join Holger Rune and Iga Swiatek at World Tennis League

Eugenie Bouchard will be taking part in the World Tennis League, which is set to commence on Monday (Decemeber 19). The Canadian will join hands with Holger Rune and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to represent Team Kites.

The mixed-gender exhibition tournament will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Several other top players, including Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, and Caroline Garcia, will be part of the league.

The WTL consists of four teams. Each team will face off against the other in a round-robin fashion and the top two teams will qualify for the final, which is set to take place on Saturday (December 24).

Bouchard traveled to Dubai on Sunday (December 18) to take part in the World Tennis League. She shared a picture of herself on the flight as she wrote:

"Year starting early this year," on her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard will be part of just one match during the group stage. For the match against Team Hawks, the Canadian will pair up with compatriot Felix Auger Aliassime for a doubles fixture. They will face off against Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina.

Bouchard was last seen in action at the WTA 125K Midland tournament in the US where she suffered a first-round exit upon losing against Camila Osorio in three sets (6-1, 2-6, 2-6).

"The real stuff" - Eugenie Bouchard on her training sessions ahead of the 2023 season

Eugenie Bouchard has been making the most out of her off-season by practicing relentlessly on tennis courts as she looks to improve her performances in 2023.

The 28-year-old spent her vacation in the British overseas territory of Turks and Caicos. After the trip, the former World No. 5 waited no further as she jumped straight into training for the upcoming season.

Bouchard took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 13) to share a clip of her training session.

"The real stuff," she wrote in her tweet.

The Canadian has had a rather sub-standard outing this season, failing to cross the first round in the majority of the tournaments. She was out of action in the first half of the season owing to a shoulder injury.

With new hopes for the upcoming season, Bouchard will look forward to turning things around for the good. The World Tennis League could serve as the ideal preparation for Bouchard ahead of 2023.

