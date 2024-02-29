Andre Agassi recounted convincing Darren Cahill to become his coach in his book "Open: An Autobiography".

Agassi and Brad Gilbert parted ways in 2002 and the former wanted to work with Cahill. The American wrote in his book that he called the Aussie who was apparently on the brink of becoming Marat Safin's coach. Cahill told him that he would think about it.

"I’ve always liked Darren. I like his easygoing style. I find his Aussie accent soothing. It almost puts me to sleep. I read the book he recommended and phoned Stefanie from Australia to read her passages. It worked," Agassi wrote.

"Now I dial him and tell him I’ve parted from Brad. I ask if he has any interest in the job. He says he’s flattered, but he’s on the verge of signing to coach Safin. He’ll think about it, though, and get back to me. No problem, I say. Take your time," he added.

Agassi wrote that he called Cahill in 30 minutes and asked him what was there to think about. He told the Aussie to work with him instead of Safin, calling the Russian a loose cannon. The American also told Cahill that he had "game" left in him and just needed someone to help him keep his focus. The Aussie then agreed to become his coach without ever mentioning money.

"I call him back in half an hour. I ask him, What the hell is there to think about? You can’t coach Safin. He’s a loose cannon. You’ve got to work with me. It feels right. I promise you, Darren, I have game left. I’m not done. I’m focused - I just need someone to help me keep the focus. OK, he says, laughing. OK, mate. He never once mentions money," Andre Agassi wrote.

Andre Agassi returned to World No. 1 under Darren Cahill

Andre Agassi with wife Steffi Graf at an event in 2023

Andre Agassi had a pretty good spell under Darren Cahiil as he returned to World No. 1 for the first time since September 2000 in 2003, becoming the oldest man to hold the ranking at the time.

Agassi completed 100 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings and held the position until September 7, 2003. The American also won quite a few titles with Cahill as his coach, most notably at the 2003 Australian Open when he beat Rainer Schuettler in the final.

He also clinched five Masters 1000 titles, two of which came in Miami in 2002 and 2003. Darren Cahill was Andre Agassi's coach until the end of his career at the 2006 US Open.

