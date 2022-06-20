"I can feel it, Djokovic is back in the GOAT race, you just know it's happening" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's first practice session at Wimbledon

Visuals from Novak Djokovic's first training session at Wimbledon this year attracted a lot of excitement from his fans on social media. Djokovic has not played since his quarterfinal loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open, but looked focused and energized at SW19 on Monday.

With his US Open participation in serious doubt, Wimbledon comes as a huge opportunity for the 20-time Major champion to get going again in the Grand Slam title race.

Tennis fans flocked to social media in reaction to the Serb's first sighting on the iconic grass courts at Wimbledon ahead of the tournament starting next Monday.

"I can feel it. Djokovic is back in the goat race. You just know it's happening. 21 at Wimbledon let's go," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Many fans of the six-time Wimbledon champion were quite confident about his chances of clinching a seventh title in about three weeks from now.

The Serbian superstar took some time off after the French Open and spent it with his family. Now fresh and ready for the Grand Slam tournament played on grass, where he has tasted a lot of success, Djokovic will aim to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title.

He will face tough competition from the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz, both of whom won titles on grass this past weekend.

"Novak the favourite to win Wimbledon once again this year although Matteo Berrettini is a strong contender too & Hubert Hurkacz is a contender to win the title for sure too," one fan wrote.

"Great to see him, Tennis needs the best players competing, it brings so much more to the sport as they bring out the best in one another which most tennis fans actually want to see," another tennis fan expressed.

The Serb is on the cusp of history at SW19 this year. If he goes on to win the title, he will equal Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles and stand just one short of Roger Federer's record of eight triumphs at the grasscourt Major.

Yet another Grand Slam final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal is also on the cards as they will be seeded No. 1 and 2 respectively this year.

Novak Djokovic to play exhibition event in London ahead of Wimbledon

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Novak Djokovic has not played an event on grass this season in the build-up to Wimbledon. However, he will have at least some match practice on the surface before the Grand Slam event begins next Monday. The Serb will join the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud, among others, at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic - an exhibition event at the Hurlingham Club.

The Serb is on a 21-match winning run at Wimbledon, where he has won six of seven finals played. His only loss in a Wimbledon final came against Andy Murray in 2013. Additionally, he has reached the quarterfinals twice and the semifinals on three other occasions.

As Wimbledon will not carry any ranking points this year, the defending champion will drop a lot of points and is expected to fall to No. 7 in the ATP rankings after SW19, irrespective of his final result at the event.

