"I can relate to Maria Sharapova, it’s hard to let it go" - When Chris Evert felt a kinship with Russian amid her French Open title charge

Chris Evert once opened up about feeling a sense of kinship with Maria Sharapova amid the Russian's push to win her second French Open title. Evert also said she was very impressed by Sharapova's resolve to put herself in a winning position at the prestigious event.

Sharapova first achieved success at a Major with her run to the quarterfinals of the 2007 French Open. A month later, she pulled off a shock upset over Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final to clinch her maiden Slam at just 17 years of age. The Russian went on to triumph at the US Open and the Australian Open but the Roland Garros title eluded her until she defeated Sara Errani 6-2, 6-3 in the 2012 final to complete the career Grand Slam.

Having lost to Serena Williams in the 2013 French Open final and failed to defend her title, Maria Sharapova was determined to get her hands back on the trophy in 2014. The No. 7 seed produced a stellar campaign at the claycourt Major, beating the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Eugenie Bouchard to set up a meeting with fourth seed Simona Halep in the final.

Ahead of the showdown, Chris Evert lavished praise on the Russian for adjusting her game and overcoming her earlier struggles on clay through sheer determination. In an interview with the New York Times, the American legend also said that she could relate to Sharapova's hunger for another French Open title, since elite athletes were "wired differently."

"That she is in this position just shows her determination, her determination to set that goal for herself. It also shows that power is still winning. Power still reigns over finesse," Evert said. "We’re wired differently. I can relate to Maria in that aspect. It’s hard to let it go."

Chris Evert also commented on Maria Sharapova's famously loud grunt, suggesting that the Russian used it as a method to "help her nerves" during a match.

Chris Evert backed Maria Sharapova to 'overpower' Simona Halep in French Open 2014 final

Chris Evert handed Maria Sharapova the 2014 French Open trophy - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Chris Evert predicted that Maria Sharapova would thrash Simona Halep with her powerful game in the 2014 French Open final. She pointed out that the Russian would have a major advantage since Halep would likely be overwhelmed while competing in her maiden Grand Slam final.

"I think she’s going to come out and overpower Halep, who, if she’s human, will be a little overwhelmed by being in the final, which is natural. But I could be wrong," Evert said.

Although Sharapova did not entirely "overpower" Halep, Evert's prediction was still proved correct when the Russian claimed a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 win to clinch her fifth and final Major title.

Interestingly, seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert was the one who handed the coveted Suzanne-Lenglen cup to Maria Sharapova during the trophy presentation.

