"I can totally understand why Jimmy Connors was always such a loner" - When Pete Sampras commented on getting over his awe of John McEnroe

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 11, 2024 23:13 GMT
Tennis legend Pete Sampras once revealed how he got over his awe of his compatriot and another legendary figure of the game, John McEnroe.

Sampras said:

"When I played McEnroe in Toronto, he was in the waning years of his career. I was comfortable. I also knew him a little bit. It’s funny how quickly you get over your awe of a top player when you come onto the tour, especially if he’s your countryman and you have the inevitable string of experiences and contacts with him."
"I can totally understand why Jimmy Connors was always such a loner —so standoffish and aloof. He wanted his peers—all of them—to stay in awe."