"I was competing against 2 guys who've played the best tennis ever at the Australian Open" - Andy Murray on losing to Federer and Djokovic in AO finals

On a recent episode of the AO Show, Andy Murray spoke about his history at the Australian Open and his goals for the 2022 season. The Brit said it was "unfortunate" he didn't win a single title at the Australian Open, despite playing his "best tennis" at the Grand Slam.

Murray has been the runner-up at the Australian Open on five occasions, losing to Roger Federer once and Novak Djokovic four times in the title clash. He has a 48-13 win-loss record at Melbourne Park, making it his second most successful Slam after Wimbledon, which he has won twice.

The three-time Grand Slam champion said that while he deserved to win at least one title in Melbourne, he couldn't have done much about it since he was competing against two of the tournament's most successful players in Djokovic and Federer.

"It's been the Slam that I've probably played my best tennis at most consistently. Just unfortunate I didn't manage to win one of the finals there, but I was also competing there against probably the two guys who've played the best tennis ever at the Australian Open, so that was unfortunate," said Murray.

Andy Murray with Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

"Yeah, I feel like I deserve to win one of them. I know nothing is a given in sports. I came close a couple of times but never quite managed to get over the final hurdle, but I love it, I love the tournament. It's brilliant," added the three-time Grand Slam winner.

"I'm not really interested so much in the rankings" - Andy Murray on his goals for 2022

Andy Murray also opened up about his objectives for the 2022 tennis season. The Brit, who is currently ranked 135, asserted that he is not too bothered by rankings and that his focus is on "short-term" objectives.

The 34-year-old said one of his immediate goals was to notch up 700 match wins on the ATP tour. Murray currently has 691 wins to his name.

Andy Murray at the Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

"To be honest I'm not really interested so much in the rankings. I have some small goals, for example, short-term ones, which is I want to get 700 match wins on the tour … I want to try and do that this year," mentioned Murray.

Murray also stressed that he wanted to lift his 50th career title and make a "big run" at one of the Majors.

"I won 46 tournaments in my career. My goal is try and reach 50 – whether I do that or not, I don't know – and then is to have a big run at one of the major events and see what happens, see if I can put myself in that position," concluded the 34-year-old.

