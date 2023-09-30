"I'd love to hate you, but you're really nice" - When Andy Roddick spoke on congratulating Roger Federer at the net after losing Wimbledon final

Andy Roddick shared that he told Roger Federer after the 2005 Wimbledon final that he would love to hate him.

Roddick and Federer had previously locked horns in the 2004 Wimbledon final, with the latter winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-4. They faced one another in the title clash of the grass-court Major for the second year in a row in 2005. Once again, Federer came out on top, winning 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-4 to win his third successive title at Wimbledon.

In his post-match press conference, Roddick said that the Swiss played "head and shoulders" above his performance in 2004.

"He played head and shoulders above what he played last year. I probably played a more complete match this year. Last year I played well in spurts, but I was really hit-and-miss. I feel like if I played the way I did this year versus the way I was playing last year, I'd probably win," Roddick said.

The American added that Federer was simply too good on the day.

"I mean, if you just look at the stats, 49 winners and 12 errors. I was bringing heat, too. I was going at him, trying different things. You just have to sit back and say "too good" sometimes. Hope he gets bored or something. I don't know," he said.

Andy Roddick was also asked about what he told Roger Federer at the net during their post-match handshake, to which the American replied that he simply congratulated him. Roddick added that he had told Federer in the past that he would have loved to hate him if he wasn't such a nice guy.

"I just said, 'Congratulations.' There's not much else to say. I have loads of respect for him, as a person as well. I told him, I've told him before, 'I'd love to hate you, but you're really nice,'" Roddick said.

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick locked horns on 24 occasions

Roger Federer and Andy Roddck during the 2021 Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick locked horns on 24 occasions, with the Swiss leading 21-3 in the head-to-head between the two.

Their first encounter came in the quarterfinals of the 2001 Swiss Indoors in Basel, with Federer winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). The Swiss maestro won the first four meetings against Roddick before the American beat him for the very first time in the semifinals of the 2003 Canadian Open. Roddick triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3).

Federer and Roddick locked horns in four Grand Slam finals, with the former coming out on top on each occasion. Perhaps the most notable match between the two is the 2009 Wimbledon final, which the Swiss won 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14.

The last match between Roger Federer and Andy Roddick came in the third round of the 2012 Miami Open, and it was the American who came out on top, winning 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-4.

