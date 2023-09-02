"If Beyonce ever came, I hope they would not show her on screen" - Coco Gauff on which celebrity might distract her if they attended her match

World No. 6 Coco Gauff has confessed to being "starstruck" after spotting pop icon Justin Beiber among the spectators during her third-round match at the ongoing US Open on Friday. She also revealed how she would feel about Beyonce attending her match.

Fresh off a title-winning run at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Gauff beat Elise Mertens to set up a fourth-round clash with Caroline Wozniacki. The 19-year-old is one of the favorites to capture the crown in New York.

Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey were in attendance during Gauff's third-round match at the US Open. In her post-match press conference, Gauff said that she was caught off guard upon seeing them in the stands.

"I was definitely starstruck with Justin Bieber," Coco Gauff said. "'Never Say Never' was like the first, I think one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. Then 'Baby, Oh, Baby'. I could go through all his songs. Then Hailey, too, coming. I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool."

The youngster has always expressed her love for good music and previously shared her preferences with her fans. Some of her favorite artists include The Weeknd, Jaden Smith, Jermaine Cole, Chase Atlantic, and Steve Lacy.

Apart from Justin and Hailey, Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler was also spotted among the spectators. Gauff mentioned spotting him in earlier matches as well.

"Jimmy Butler.. He’s come to a couple of my matches so I wasn’t as surprised. I’m just like ‘This guy is busy. Why is he coming to watch me play," Coco Gauff said.

When questioned about which other celebrity might distract her during a match, Gauff promptly mentioned Beyonce. She hoped that if the 'Beautiful Liar' singer was ever spotted in the audience during her matches, the cameraman would refrain from featuring her on camera.

"I guess which celebrity I would be starstruck, definitely Beyonce," Coco Gauff said. "If she ever came, oh, my goodness, I hope they would not show her on the screen. Maybe at the end (smiling). When I'm playing tennis, I think about a lot of things outside of tennis. I was thinking about the Renaissance Tour during my match. I think about a lot of different things."

Coco Gauff to square off against Caroline Wozniacki in R4 of the US Open

US Open Tennis: Coco Gauff \PGA Championship - Preview Day 2

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will take on former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday.

Both players will enter the match on a confident note, securing brilliant comeback wins in the third round. While the American outfoxed Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, Wozniacki outplayed Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Gauff and Wozniacki have never faced each other on the main tour. Fans can expect a mouthwatering battle between youth and experience in the fourth round of the US Open.

Wozniacki is a two-time runner-up at the US Open and will be pleased with her performance so far. On the other hand, Gauff is riding high on an eight-match win streak and is expected to make a significant impact at Flushing Meadows. The American reached the quarterfinals last year and will be hoping to do better this time around.

The winner of this tie could square off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.